Super Quiz: Ordinals

1. The officer below the captain on a merchant ship: First --------.

2. From a source of previously owned goods: Second --------.

3. The Nazi dictatorship under Hitler: Third --------.

4. Journalists considered as a group: Fourth --------.

5. An extra and unnecessary person or thing: Fifth --------.

6. Grasping the inner nature of things intuitively: Sixth --------.

7. A state of extreme happiness: Seventh --------.

8. It prohibits requiring excessive bail: Eighth --------.

9. Beethoven's late orchestral composition that adds a chorus in the final movement: Ninth ----------.

ANSWERS

1. First mate

2. Second hand

3. Third Reich

4. Fourth Estate

5. Fifth wheel

6. Sixth sense

7. Seventh heaven

8. Eighth Amendment

9. Ninth Symphony