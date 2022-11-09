Super Quiz: Ordinals

1. The officer below the captain on a merchant ship: First --------.
2. From a source of previously owned goods: Second --------.
3. The Nazi dictatorship under Hitler: Third --------.
4. Journalists considered as a group: Fourth --------.
5. An extra and unnecessary person or thing: Fifth --------.
6. Grasping the inner nature of things intuitively: Sixth --------.
7. A state of extreme happiness: Seventh --------.
8. It prohibits requiring excessive bail: Eighth --------.
9. Beethoven's late orchestral composition that adds a chorus in the final movement: Ninth ----------.
ANSWERS
1. First mate
2. Second hand
3. Third Reich
4. Fourth Estate
5. Fifth wheel
6. Sixth sense
7. Seventh heaven
8. Eighth Amendment
9. Ninth Symphony