Tech layoffs feed Bay’s fears of economic slump

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter of a downturn in the region's broader economy.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is the latest Bay Area tech company that's expected to be mulling significant job cuts, representing a grim follow-up to the staffing reductions underway by several other companies in the nine-county region.

Among the high-profile tech and biotech companies cutting jobs: Twitter Inc., Cepheid, Oracle Corp., Lyft Inc., Stripe and Astreya. The impacts, already wrenching for individual workers, are expected to spill into the region's economy, some experts warn.

"Tech is one of the engines of the Bay Area economy," said Patrick Kallerman, vice president of research for the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. "If something were to really go south in tech, it would have cascading effects in the rest of the economy."

Kallerman, however, said he believes the tech layoffs that have erupted in recent days and weeks, as well as those on the horizon, could be the result of circumstances that are particular to each respective tech or biotech company.

"I don't see anything systemic happening yet," he said. "At the moment, this appears to be individual company circumstances. But it's possible other organizations may view the current tech layoffs as an opportunity to pare back and become leaner in the face of a possible upcoming recession."

Numerous Bay Area restaurants, retail shops, hotels and other companies depend on larger or high-profile tech companies to help bolster sales and profits.

"The tech sector is very important to the Bay Area economy," said Stephen Levy, director of the Palo Alto-based Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy. "These layoffs are real. I think the job cuts are largely the result of a slowdown in the economy and the possibility of an upcoming recession as well."

Confirmed and potential layoffs among tech and biotech companies in the Bay Area include Meta Platforms eliminating thousands of worldwide jobs, with an unknown impact in the Bay Area being considered by the social media titan.

Stripe, a San Francisco-based online payments giant, is planning to eliminate about 1,000 jobs, representing 14% of its workforce.

Cepheid, a medical devices and biotech firm based in Sunnyvale, Calif., eliminated roughly 1,000 jobs in the Bay Area. The largest impact occurred at the company's Newark, Calif., factory, where 746 positions were lost.

Twitter cut about 900 jobs in the Bay Area, including about 800 in San Francisco at its headquarters and 100 in San Jose.

San Francisco-based ride-hailing firm Lyft is planning to cut about 700 jobs, which works out to roughly 13% of its workforce.

Texas-based Oracle has chopped 200 jobs, primarily affecting employees in Redwood City and Belmont, Calif.

Problems in tech may have started partly because venture capitalists went overboard in a funding spree for an array of up-and-coming tech and biotech companies, said Christopher Thornberg, founding economist with Beacon Economics.

"In 2021, you had a record amount of venture capital spending that was double the record amount of venture capital in 2020," Thornberg said. "You have an excessive amount of stimulus money and now that stimulus is going away. So the companies that were depending on getting stupid money can no longer get that stupid money. Gravity still exists."

Plus, spending on tech-created services and products during the first year or two of the coronavirus outbreak has begun to dwindle as people no longer are forced -- or inclined -- to work from home or shelter in their residences.

"Tech had a bonanza during the pandemic," said Russell Hancock, president of Joint Venture Silicon Valley, a San Jose-based think tank. "Everybody on the planet had to buy equipment, devices, streaming capabilities, platforms, and phones. Now, all of the purchasing has taken place. Things are returning to normal."

One bright spot amid the dark landscape of the job cuts: Tech workers who have lost, or are losing their jobs, may find that they can hop to another employer in short order.

"Tech workers who are laid off have transferable skills," said Michael Bernick, an employment attorney with law firm Duane Morris and a former director with the state Employment Development Department. "There are multiple tech employers that are still hiring."

Despite the encouraging elements in the current forbidding scenarios arising in the tech sector, experts believe the Bay Area economy generally is headed for a significant slump in its employment sector.

Even so, the fundamentals for future growth remain in place despite the likely prospects for short-term pain.

"There's no question the layoffs mean that job growth will slow and possibly turn negative," Levy said. "Some real pain could occur here, but that doesn't affect the long-term outlook for the Bay Area."