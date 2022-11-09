Tennessee voters approve all 4 constitutional amendments on ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly.

The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. The other two amendments were declared approved on Tuesday. One enshrines the state’s “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.

However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday, and those measures didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday.

Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve, because the state does not have a lieutenant governor. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign his or her legislative seat.

Meanwhile, the clergy amendment is considered largely symbolic since the ban hasn’t been allowed to be enforced for decades. That’s because the U.S. Supreme Court determined the ban was illegal in 1978.