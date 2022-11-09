Two people jailed in fatal LR gunfire





Two people have been arrested in connection with a Monday night homicide in Little Rock, police said early Tuesday.

Michael Brown, 47, and Shannon Fells, 46, have been arrested on charges of first-degree murder, police said.

Police responding to a call of a person with a firearm at 5:33 p.m. Monday found the male victim, who had been shot, near the intersection of 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victim, whose name had not been released Tuesday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After police developed Fells and Brown as suspects in the killing, Fells provided a recorded statement to police, while Brown declined to give a statement, police said.

Brown was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster. Fells was listed as being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.



