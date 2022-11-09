UNDER THE RADAR: Greenwood’s Evan Williams

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Greenwood’s Evan Williams.

Class: 2023

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-2, 215 pounds

Interest: Most Division-II schools in Arkansas

Stats: In 10 games he has recorded 127 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hurries, 1 recovered fumble, 1 pass breakup, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pick-6.

Coach Chris Young on Williams' motor:

“Always playing fast. He’s the guy we have to tell n practice sometimes to slow down. He’s just playing so hard and so fast and his motor is always running. He has a great frame. Probably could put 20 to 25 pounds on him. He’s a hard guy in the weight room, does a lot of cross-fit type of stuff.

“Runs really well from sideline to sideline. He’s had some stuff this season, some nagging injuries, but you never hear about it from him. He just keeps going. A great leader. He’s the leader of our defense and when things aren’t going great, he’s the guy that picks up the slack and gets the other guys going, and they really feed off of him.”

Class 6A West coaches voted him conference player of the year:

"They obviously respect him and have to game plan around him. To me, as a football player, that’s one of the greatest compliments you can get – when the opposing coaches pick you as player of the year.”



