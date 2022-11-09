U.S. Attorney: Dozens of suspects arrested, more at-large in multi-agency central Arkansas operation

Dozens of people in central Arkansas were arrested early Wednesday in a multi-agency sweep involving 13 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that 45 people had been arrested during a round-up that began early Wednesday morning as officers fanned out across central Arkansas making arrests.

Bragg said in all, 80 people are under indictment for crimes including drug trafficking, weapons violations and gang activity. She said 27 suspects were still at-large Wednesday afternoon and another eight defendants were already in state custody.

Bragg credited the arrests on Wednesday as the culmination of work begun by Pine Bluff Police Detective Kevin Collins, who was shot to death Oct. 5, 2020 as he attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a known member of the EBK street gang, Keshone Smith of Pine Bluff, who was wanted for a murder in Georgia.

Collins and another officer were shot in the incident and Collins died of his wounds at a local hospital.

Smith, charged with capital murder in Collins' death, is scheduled to go on trial April 17, 2023 in Jefferson County Circuit Court. He is facing a possible death sentence if he is convicted.

U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said the operation was part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. Attorney's office and other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to address the problem of gang violence in central Arkansas.

"The most violent offenders, the most violent groups," Ross said, "these are our priorities."

Collins' parents, Charles and Dornetta Hobbs of Pine Bluff, attended the news conference.



