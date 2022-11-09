Voters decide on abortion measures across the U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Abortion was on the ballot in several states Tuesday, months after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a decision that led to near-total bans in a dozen states.

The most intense focus was on Michigan, where there was a push in the presidential battleground to protect abortion rights in the state constitution, and Kentucky -- a GOP stronghold where a legal battle over a restrictive law is already underway.

In Michigan, supporters of the measure collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history.

The measure, if passed, would put a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion. A state judge has blocked the ban, but another court could revive it after the Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

The initiative would negate that ban and affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services, such as birth control, without legal interference.

About two-thirds of U.S. voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast -- an expansive survey of over 90,000 voters across the country.

Only about 1 in 10 say abortion should be illegal in all cases.

About 6 in 10 also say the Supreme Court's abortion decision made them dissatisfied or angry, compared with fewer who say they were happy or satisfied.

Opponents have contended the Michigan measure could have far-reaching effects on other laws in the state, such as one requiring parental notification of an abortion for someone under age 18.

Legal experts say changes to other laws would only happen if someone sued and won, a process that could take years and has no certainty of success.

Even so, the messaging appeared to resonate with some Michigan voters.

In Kentucky, voters were considering a ballot measure that would amend the state constitution to say there is no right to abortion.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has already passed a near-total ban. The ballot measure, if approved, would undercut legal arguments from abortion-rights supporters challenging abortion restrictions. The two sides are set to meet in court a week after Election Day.

Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot last year, a move that some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls.

But since the Roe decision, abortion-rights supporters have raised nearly $1.5 million to fight it.

They were hoping to repeat the surprise outcome this summer in conservative Kansas, where voters overwhelmingly defeated a similar amendment that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.

MORE MEASURES

Voters in solidly Democratic California and Vermont also were deciding measures that would enshrine such rights in their state constitutions.

California has already passed several measures aimed at easing access to abortion and has set aside millions of taxpayer dollars to help pay for some out-of-state abortion travel.

Voters were considering whether to approve language that would explicitly guarantee access to abortion and contraception in the state constitution.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, has urged Hollywood companies to stop filming in states such as Oklahoma and Georgia, where stricter abortion laws are in place, and recently signed a package of 12 bills meant to strengthen abortion rights in the state, where the procedure is permitted up to fetal viability.

In Vermont, voters overwhelming approved constitutional protections for abortion -- an issue that arose after the Legislature in 2019 passed a law guaranteeing abortion rights.

Prior to the election, abortion was already legal in the state, without a time limit.

In Montana, the ballot initiative will not affect typical abortion access in the state, where the procedure is permitted until viability or if necessary to prevent a serious health risk to the mother.

Rather, the measure would require mandatory medical interventions to save those the state defines as "born-alive" infants -- which can include fetuses diagnosed as nonviable -- and establish criminal penalties for health care providers who refuse to intervene.

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsay Whitehurst, Tammy Webber and Rebecca Reynolds of The Associated Press and by Joshua Needelman of The New York Times.