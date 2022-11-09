Voters give cheers to Sunday alcohol sales in Bentonville, Rogers

Bentonville and Rogers voters on Tuesday approved allowing retail alcohol sales on Sundays in their respective cities.

Final but unofficial results from Bentonville:

For 11,376 (74%)

Against 3,993 (26%)

Final but unofficial results from Rogers:

For 13,232 (71%)

Against 5,450 (29%)

A group that supported Sunday alcohol sales in Rogers and Bentonville announced in July clerks in both cities had validated the signatures needed to put the issues on the ballot.

Keep Our Dollars Local is the campaign committee that worked to get the measures on the ballot. The latest campaign filings from the group with the state Ethics Commission show total contributions to the committee of $150,100. Of the total, $150,000 came from Walmart and $100 from Michael Lindsey, who is also listed as a committee officer.

"We know people are driving out of Bentonville and Rogers every Sunday to shop in the neighboring communities that already allow Sunday alcohol sales. This will not only give consumers more buying options but will provide additional revenue for important services here in our communities," said Clay Kendall, committee chairman.

Two other ballot questions Tuesday -- one in Decatur and one in Siloam Springs -- both passed.

Decatur had a question to levy a 1% sales and use tax for the purpose of support and improvement of fire and law enforcement equipment and maintaining necessary personnel, street and drainage projects, and support and improvement of city parks and recreational facilities and programs.

Final but unofficial results:

For 167 (63%)

Against 100 (37%)

In Siloam Springs there was a proposal to amend Ordinance 1030 to authorize the net collections received by the city from the 1% sales and use tax levied within the city by Ordinance 1030. This is for net collections received from Nov. 1, 2023, until amended or repealed -- 40% for the construction and maintenance of streets, 20% for public safety purposes related to operations and maintenance for the Fire Department, 20% for public safety purposes related to operations and maintenance for the Police Department and 20% for general fund purposes.

Final but unofficial results:

For 2,529 (66%)

Against 1,287 (34%)