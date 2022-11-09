Washington County voters set new lineup for Quorum Court; six new justices of the peace will take office in January

FAYETTEVILLE -- There will be at least six new faces on the Washington County Quorum Court in January after voters made their choices for justices of the peace in Tuesday's election.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace, who are elected to two-year terms. Democrats currently hold four of the seats, and Republicans hold 11.

There were no contested races in districts 8, 9, and 11. Shawndra Washington will serve in District 8. Beth Coger will serve in District 9. Suki Highers will serve in District 11. All three are Democrats.

Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population. Redistricting for justice of the peace seats took place late last year.

District 1

District 1 includes parts of Fayetteville and Johnson, north of Van Asche Drive and west of College Avenue and parts of Springdale, west of Thompson Street and south of Shady Grove Road, and much of the northwest part of the county.

Republican incumbent Lance Johnson sought a second term in the race against Democrat Sarah Hampton.

Final but unofficial, results show Johnson leading Hampton.

Johnson 4,098 (68%)

Hampton 1,920 (32%)

Johnson is a self-employed home builder, and Hampton works in tech support for Walmart.

District 2

Democrat Roger Brooks and Republican David Wilson were vying for the open seat from District 2.

The District includes parts of Springdale north of Shady Grove Road and south of Har-Ber Avenue and between Thompson Street on the east and Arkansas 112 on the west.

Final but unofficial, results show Wilson leading Brooks.

Wilson 2,471(63%)

Brooks 1,428(37%)

Brooks works as a project manager while Wilson is a retired high school administrator.

District 3

Incumbent Republican Sean Simons was challenged by Democrat Justin Meeks for the District 3 seat on the Quorum Court.

The District covers parts of northwest Springdale, both north and south of Backus Avenue from Ball Street in the west to Thompson Street in the east.

Final but unofficial, results show Simons leading Meeks.

Simons 2,147 (62%)

Meeks 1,309 (38%)

Simons is owner of Lighthouse Insurance and Financial Group and Meeks is a cyber-security risk specialist.

District 4

Democrat Aaron Howerton was challenged by Republican Fred Anderson for the open District 4 seat on the Quorum Court.

The District includes parts of eastern Springdale from just west of Thompson Street east to Butterfield Coach Road and north of Robinson Avenue to the area north of Huntsville Avenue.

Final but unofficial, results show Anderson leading Howerton.

Anderson 756 (54%)

Howerton 653 (46%)

Howerton is operations manager for a computer software company and Anderson a semi-retired aircraft pilot.

District 5

Republican Kyle Lyons faced Democrat Dawn Cate-Bonner in the race for the open seat from District 5.

The district covers the northeast part of Washington County.

Final but unofficial, results show Lyons leading Cate-Bonner.

Lyons 2,745 (68%)

Cate-Bonner 1,281 (32%)

Cate-Bonner is a broker for Walmart vendors and Lyons is a program manager providing technology solutions for businesses.

District 6

Incumbent Republican Lisa Ecke was challenged by Democrat Michael Mapa for the District 6 seat on the Quorum Court.

The District includes parts of southeast Springdale, east of Thompson Street and south of Robinson Avenue.

Final but unofficial, results show Ecke leading Mapa.

Ecke 1,647 (56%)

Mapa 1,291 (44%)

Ecke is co-owner of a food service company and Mapa is a material handler at Marshall Town and an independent accountant/tax preparer.

District 7

Democrat Sherry Main and Republican Charles Dean faced each other in the race for the open seat from District 7.

The District covers parts of western Fayetteville, including the area around Rupple Road north of Wedington Drive as well as parts of Farmington.

Final but unofficial, results show Dean leading Main.

Dean 2,984 (53%)

Main 2,683 (47%)

Main is self-employed in a bookkeeping and tax service and Dean is a retired heavy equipment operator.

District 10

Incumbent Republican Robert Dennis was seeking reelection against Democrat Amanda Foster.

The District includes parts of Fayetteville south of Wedington Drive and west of Interstate 49 and parts of eastern Farmington.

Final but unofficial, results show Dennis leading Foster.

Dennis 2,753 (52%)

Foster 2,502 (48%)

Dennis is retired from working for Walmart vendors and Foster is a mortgage underwriter for Arvest Bank

District 12

Incumbent Democrat Evelyn Rios Stafford was challenged by Republican William Terrill.

The District includes parts of southeastern Fayetteville, east of Interstate 49.

Final but unofficial, results show Stafford leading Terrill.

Stafford 2,748 (79%)

Terrill 728 (21%)

Stafford is co-owner of Blue Star Business Services. Terrill did not respond to messages seeking information about his candidacy.

District 13

Incumbent Republican Willie Leming was seeking another term against Libertarian James Morphew

The District covers parts of western Washington County, including Prairie Grove and Lincoln.

Final but unofficial, results show Leming leading Morphew.

Leming 3,932 (78%)

Morphew 1,089 (22%)

Leming is owner and operator of Leming and Son Trucking and Morphew is retired, medically separated, from military service.

District 14

Democrat Dawn Cannon faced Republican Gary Ricker in the race for the open seat for District 14.

The District covers parts of south-central Washington County from southern Fayetteville and includes the towns of Greenland, West Fork and Winslow.

Final but unofficial, results show Ricker leading Cannon.

Ricker 4,064 (65%)

Cannon 2,209 (35%)

Cannon is a receptionist for a nurse practitioner and Ricker retired from Greenland chief of police.

District 15

Incumbent Republican Butch Pond was seeking reelection against Democrat Ash Lee Hicks.

The District covers parts of southeastern Washington County, including the easternmost parts of Fayetteville through Goshen, Elkins and south past Durham.

Final but unofficial, results show Pond leading Hicks.

Pond 3,648 (57%)

Hicks 2,718 (43%)

Pond is a farmer and Hicks is a registered nurse and nursing clinical instructor.