WH museum to honor veterans

On Veterans Day, Friday, the White Hall Museum staff and others will pay tribute to the local military men and women who served America during war and peace times.

The annual Veterans Day celebration will start at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road. It is free, and the public is invited to attend, said Brenda Doucey, museum director.

Along with comments by Col. Tod T. Marchand, Pine Bluff Arsenal's 40th commander, the ceremony will include the posting of colors by Brian Hutchinson, White Hall High School ROTC Senior U.S. Army instructor. Tom Owens will be the master of ceremonies.

Beaver Johnson, Ward 2 city council member and White Hall United Methodist Church music director, will perform the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," and Glen Minor, former Air Force helicopter pilot, will read the poem, "What is a veteran?" by an anonymous author.

The ceremony also includes music by the Pine Bluff Community Band. "Taps" will be played by Richard Bailey, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff associate professor and a band member.

Paul Williams, First Baptist Church of White Hall senior pastor, will offer the invocation.

At 12:30 p.m., the Progressive Women's Association of White Hall will draw the names of the winners of a patriotic quilt and an afghan.

The quilt was made by Mary Ann Davis, and the afghan was made by Linda Hurd, both PWA members; and the proceeds will go into the PWA's Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund.

Suggested donations are $2 each or three for $5, and the items are on display at the museum. It is open Thursday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

Doucey said they are pleased to host the Veterans Day event again, and light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

She encourages visitors to tour the museum and to walk around the museum's grounds, which include the White Hall Veterans Monument. It features the names of more than 800 veterans who served in all branches of the military going back to the Revolutionary War. It was unveiled on Veterans Day 2001.

Details: Brenda Doucey, White Hall Museum director, (870) 247-9406.