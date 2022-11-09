Sections
White Hall honors loved ones with stars for the holidays

by Deborah Horn Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:45 a.m.
There are usually about 60 Stars in the Park lighting up the White Hall City Park on Parkway Drive through the holiday season. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

White Hall City Park, 101 Parkway Drive, will once again feature Stars in the Park where the community can remember their loved ones with three-foot lighted trees.

The loved one's name will be placed on top of the Christmas tree and the lights are turned on each evening through the holiday season.

The deadline to purchase a star is Nov. 17. The cost is $10, with payment made to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce. A check can be mailed to White Hall City Hall, P.O. Box 20100, White Hall, AR, 71612, or made through PayPal to whitehallchamber@gmail.com.

Information required includes the name of the "in memory of" or "in honor of" person, the name of the person making the contribution, and a contact number. Details: White Hall City Hall, (870) 247-2399.

