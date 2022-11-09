Women’s group begins annual drive

This year, the Progressive Women's Association of White Hall turned to area veterans for the inspiration behind their annual hand-crafted items, which include a patriotic-themed quilt and an afghan comforter. The proceeds will go into the PWA's Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund.

The quilt was made by Mary Ann Davis and the afghan was made by Linda Hurd. Both are PWA members and their donated pieces are on display at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road. Suggested donations are $2 each or three for $5, can be purchased there. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

The drawing will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m. after the Veterans Day ceremony, which is also being held at the museum, said Brenda Doucey, PWA newsletter publisher, member, and museum director.

PAYING IT FORWARD

The PWA's mission is to bring together business women of diverse backgrounds, and to provide opportunities so they can help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education and networking.

It's this philosophy that inspired this approximately 30-year-old scholarship program, and to date, PWA members have raised about $230,000. They award four $1,000 scholarships to females each year, with recipients receiving $500 per semester for four years. When one student graduates, another is selected to receive a scholarship in her place. "We commit to them throughout their entire college career," Doucey said. If a student continues to graduate school, Doucey said, "We continue to support her."

THE WOMAN BEHIND THE SCHOLARSHIP

The late Ann Douthit, a charter member, established the group's scholarship donor fund. "When the group was trying to find ways to make more money so that they could support more scholarships for women, Ann came up with the idea of scholarship donors," Doucey said. Donors include businesses and individuals, she said.

Douthit served the PWA in a variety of roles including as chapter president and was named Woman of the Year. About four years ago, PWA members voted to rename the scholarship, the Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship, in her honor.

Progressive Women's Association meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the White Hall Museum.

Details: Brenda Doucey at (870) 692-0101 or Bernice Foster at (870) 489-3600.