Wynne takes big lead in court bid

With just under half of the votes tallied, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne was on the way to win reelection to a second term on the state’s high court after holding off a challenge by District Judge Chris Carnahan.

With 49% of the precincts reporting, the unofficial results were:

Wynne . . . . . . . . . . . . . 272,243 Carnahan . . . . . . . . . . 197,722

Wynne has served as a Supreme Court justice since 2015. Before his election to the state Supreme Court, he served on the Arkansas Court of Appeals and as district judge in Dallas County. He is a member of the Arkansas Bar Association and the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Wynne received his undergraduate degree from Harvard College in 1975 and his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1978.

Carnahan currently serves as district court judge for Faulkner and Van Buren counties and was twice chosen as a special associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

According to his campaign website, Carnahan is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Central Arkansas and the National Judicial College, and is a former member of the Arkansas Judicial Counsel. Before his judicial service, Carnahan was legal counsel for the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy and was senior deputy prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District, and deputy prosecutor in the 15th Judicial District.

Carnahan holds a B.A. and a J.D. from UALR. He also holds an M.A. from UCA.

Carnahan and Wynne were the two top vote-getters in the May 24 nonpartisan judicial election that included attorney David Sterling of Little Rock.

Wynne, 53, has served as Position 2 associate justice since 2015 but just missed out on getting the 50% of votes needed to avoid a runoff. Wynne received 202,507 votes out of 408,952 votes cast in the May election. Carnahan, 50, received 117,650 votes in that contest and Sterling trailed with 88,795 votes.

Although judicial races in Arkansas are nonpartisan, Carnahan’s campaign has been notable for his endorsement by the Republican Party of Arkansas and thousands of dollars in contributions from Republican Party organizations around the state. According to campaign finance reports filed with the Arkansas secretary of state in September and October, Carnahan raised $72,029 in campaign contributions, $53,100 of which came from county Republican committees and Republican PACs and organizations around the state.

During the same period, Wynne reported raising $30,290, most of which came in individual donations of less than $1,000 and much of it from attorneys. Wynne has taken no contributions from partisan groups.

Amendment 80 to the Arkansas Constitution, passed in 2000, designated judicial elections in the state as nonpartisan. In recent years the Republican Party of Arkansas has become more vocal in supporting conservative judicial candidates.

After the polls closed at 7:30 p.m., Wynne quickly took the lead, polling well ahead of Carnahan in early returns. At 9 p.m., with approximately 22% of the votes counted, Wynne was leading by a 35,000-vote margin.

“I’m pleased with the results because after the primary, I kept watching and trying to get to that 50% and just couldn’t get there,” Wynne said. “So it’s been a long year but I’m very pleased with where the results are at this time.” At 9:20, trailing by more than 60,000 votes, Carnahan said while the trend was not going the way he had hoped, he said the campaign overall had been a positive experience.

“I’ve enjoyed going all over the state making some new friends and renewing some old friendships,” Carnahan said. “I think everybody ought to try to run for office at least once.



