Zelenskyy eases tone with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy softened his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv's core demands.

In late September, after Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions, Zelenskyy signed a decree stating "the impossibility of holding talks" with Putin.

Zelenskyy said Monday Ukraine's conditions for dialogue included the "restoration of [Ukraine's] territorial integrity ... compensation for all war damage, punishment for every war criminal and guarantees that it will not happen again."

Moscow was not setting any conditions for the resumption of talks. Kyiv lacks "good will," Russia's deputy foreign minister, Andrei Rudenko, said Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks in Belarus and Turkey early in the war. Zelenskyy repeatedly called for a personal meeting with Putin -- which the Kremlin brushed off.

The talks stalled in March after the last meeting of the delegations in Istanbul.

Russia resumed calls for talks after it started losing ground in September to a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south. Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of negotiating with Putin later that month after Putin illegally claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory.

Putin and other Russian officials have claimed that the United States is preventing Ukraine from engaging in peace talks, which several countries have offered to mediate.

In an interview released Tuesday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Western countries wouldn't push Kyiv to negotiate on Moscow's terms.

"Ukraine is receiving rather effective weapons from its partners, first and foremost the U.S.," Podolyak said. "We're pushing the Russian army out of our territory. And given that, it's nonsense to force us to negotiate, and de facto to concede to Russia's ultimatum."

SHELLING KILLS 3

In other developments, in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, Moscow's shelling killed three civilians and wounded seven others over the past 24 hours, according to Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Kyrylenko said the fatalities occurred in the city of Bakhmut and the town of Krasnohorivka.

Elsewhere, two civilians were seriously wounded by unexploded mines in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

In the partially occupied Kherson region in the south, where Ukraine's troops are conducting a successful counteroffensive, Russian-installed authorities said they have completed the evacuation of residents ahead of anticipated Ukrainian advances. The Kremlin-appointed administration has sought to relocate tens of thousands.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reassured Ukrainian farmers that extending a wartime deal that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to be shipped on the Black Sea was a priority for the U.N.

The agreement brokered by the U.N. and Turkey has allowed more than 10 million tons of grain to leave Ukrainian ports and travel along a designated corridor. It is set to expire Nov. 19.

A Russian diplomat cited Moscow's dissatisfaction with its implementation and said Tuesday the Kremlin had not decided whether to extend it.

During a visit to Kyiv, Thomas-Greenfield announced $25 million in additional U.S. assistance to help Ukrainians get through the winter.

NORTH KOREAN DENIAL

North Korea has denied American claims that it's shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine and accused the U.S. of lying Tuesday.

North Korea has been cozying up to traditional ally Russia in recent years and even hinted at sending workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. The United States has accused North Korea, one of the most weaponized countries in the world, of supplying Soviet-era ammunition such as artillery shells, to replenish Russian stockpiles that have been depleted in the Ukraine.

Experts say North Korea may be seeking Russian fuel and also technology transfers and supplies needed to advance its military capabilities as it pursues more sophisticated weapons systems.

Last week, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby accused North Korea of covertly supplying a "significant number" of ammunition shipments to Russia.

On Nov. 2, Kirby said the U.S. has "an idea" of which country or countries the North may funnel the weapons through but wouldn't specify.

Slapped by international sanctions and export controls, Russia in August bought Iranian-made drones that U.S. officials said had technical problems. For Russia, experts say North Korea is likely another good option for its ammunitions supply, because the North keeps a significant stockpile of shells, many of them copies of Soviet-era ones.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Meldrum, Yuras Karmanau, Farnoush Amiri, Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung of The Associated Press.