178 schools to gain from Aspire testing

State Education Secretary Johnny Key said Wednesday that 178 of Arkansas' more than 1,000 public schools will receive a total of $6,877,600 for either high achievement and/or substantial improvement by students on the spring 2022 ACT Aspire tests.

The state-required Aspire tests are given in grades three through 10 in literacy, math and science.

The Arkansas School Recognition Program, created by Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-2107, provides awards in amounts of $100 per student to the top 5% highest achieving schools and top 5% of schools in student achievement gains over the previous year.

Schools that were among the top 6% to 10% in achievement or in academic gains are rewarded at a rate of $50 per student.

Schools can receive the awards for both high achievement and achievement growth and, when applicable, for their 2020-2021 high school graduation rates.

Schools big and small in school districts in different parts of the state are among the recipients. Some of those include Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school district campuses, as well as campuses in Cabot, Bryant, Conway, Springdale, Rogers, Fayetteville, Jasper, Maynard, Earle and Omaha.

Charter schools such as Haas Hall Academy charter school campuses, Maumelle Charter Elementary, Founders Classical Academies in Bentonville and Little Rock, and eStem Public Charter schools are among recipients, as well.

The Bentonville School District is slated to receive $1,156,250 in the reward money for achievement and academic gains at multiple campuses. Bentonville High in particular is to receive $148,900 of that total for its achievement among the top 6% to 10% of schools in the state.

The reward money to the recipient schools can be used for faculty and staff bonuses, educational equipment and materials, or personnel to improve or maintain student performance.

Before receiving the rewards, however, each school must form a committee made up of the principal, a teacher and a parent who will decide how the money will be used on their campuses.

The complete list of recipients is at the following link: https://bit.ly/3DY0vna.