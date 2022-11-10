Adidas adjusts sales outlook after West partnership ends

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Shoe and sportswear maker Adidas on Wednesday lowered its earnings forecast for the full year to account for losses from ending its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after his antisemitic remarks.

Adidas cut its sales outlook for the year as part of its third-quarter earnings statement and halved net profit from continuing operations $252 million.

The company, based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, had previously said cutting ties with the rapper would cost it $252 million. His Yeezy brand accounted for up to 15% of Adidas' net income, according to Morningstar analyst David Swartz. Adidas has ended production of all Yeezy products and ceased royalty payments.

For weeks, West, who now goes simply by "Ye," made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month indicating that he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as the defense readiness condition, or DEFCON, alert system.

He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

Adidas had already cut its forecast on Oct. 20, five days before it announced it was ending the partnership. The earlier outlook revision cited slowing activity in China, where severe restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of covid-19 have held back the economy, and clearance of elevated inventory levels.