Alabama-Ole Miss Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Alabama’s national title hopes are on life support after last week’s road loss to LSU and it has a tough road game this week against No. 11 Ole Miss.

The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide already have two losses but are double-digit favorites at SI Sportsbook against the 8-1 Rebels. Alabama has won the last six meetings between the teams and Ole Miss last won in 2015 in Tuscaloosa.

Both teams are still in the national title hunt with Alabama ranking ninth in the latest CFP rankings, while Ole Miss is 11th.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for TCU-Texas, Boise State-Nevada and Florida State-Syracuse.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss Odds

Spread: Alabama -12 (-110) | Ole Miss +12 (-118)

Moneyline: ALA (-500) | MISS (+310)

Total: 64.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 12 | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Alabama Straight-Up Record: 7-2

Florida State Against The Spread Record: 5-4

Syracuse Straight-Up Record: 8-1

Syracuse Against The Spread Record: 3-5-1

Nick Saban doesn’t lose two in a row — it hasn’t happened in the regular season since his first year at Alabama, in 2007. But covering is another matter, and this is a plump spread that favors a home underdog coming off an open date.

While the Crimson Tide was hammering away into overtime at rival LSU, Ole Miss was getting extra rest and preparation for ‘Bama to come to Oxford.

Beyond having an advantage in terms of where the game falls on its schedule, the Rebels also bring the SEC’s best rushing attack up against an Alabama run defense that hasn’t traveled well. The Tide is allowing only 60.6 yards and 1.97 per carry at home, and 158.3 and 4.03 on the road. All three SEC opponents to host ‘Bama this year have run for at least 180 yards.

Bottom line, this isn’t a vintage Alabama team, and it might be the inevitable beginning of the inevitable end. At least as a cover monster.

BET: Ole Miss +12 (-118)

