Area town chooses new mayor

Wabbaseka has a new mayor and one new council member. Andrew Goodloe Sr., a lifelong resident of the city and one-time council member, picked up 74 votes to Consuella R. London-Lamb's 35 votes.

Each candidate was hoping to fill the spot left vacant by Linzie Anderson, who had served as mayor for four years but had chosen not to run again. Asked what interested him in becoming mayor, the 61-year-old Goodloe said he wanted Wabbaseka to improve.

"It was for the love of my town," he said.

Goodloe said the top priority on his list of to-do's is improving infrastructure.

"I do have a vision," he said. "We need to upgrade the water system. That's number one."

As for his one-sided victory, Goodloe said there were still some anxious moments.

"I don't know," he said. "It certainly didn't feel easy."

For now, he said, he will continue helping his wife run a grocery store she has in town.

"I pretty much just get in my wife's way," he said with a laugh. "I maybe help her out a little bit."

Down the ballot in Wabbaseka, there were three city council races, with two going to incumbents.

For Position 1, Melony Darrough beat Richard E. Gaines 60 votes to 35.

And for Position 2, Veatrice McHenry beat Willie Mae Allen 59 votes to 39. Darrough and McHenry were already serving on the council.

For Position 4, Jania Evans beat incumbent Robert Sloan 68 votes to 35.