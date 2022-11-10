ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Aretha tribute at UCA, chamber music for brass on tap





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

THEATER: 'What it means to me'

Singers and a band give Aretha Franklin some "R.E.S.P.E.C.T.," a staged tribute to the late soul/R&B singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Murry's for 2023

Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, opens its 2023 season Jan. 11-Feb. 4 with "Boeing Boeing" by Marc Camoletti.

The rest of the lineup (shows subject to change):

◼️ Feb. 8-March 11: "Weekend Comedy" by Sam and Jeanne Bobrick

◼️ March 16-18: Travis Ledoyt, "The World's Best Young Elvis"

◼️ March 22-April 22: "Honky Tonk Angels," featuring the songs of country legends including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, K.T. Oslin, k.d. lang and Pam Tillis with a book by Ted Swindley ("Always ... Patsy Cline")

◼️ April 26-May 27: "Murder on the Orient Express" by Agatha Christie, adapted by Ken Ludwig

◼️ May 31-June 24: "'Til Beth Do Us Part" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten

◼️ July 5-Aug. 12: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Tim Rice

◼️ Aug. 16-Sept. 9: "Southern Fried Funeral" by J. Dietz Osborne and Nate Eppler

◼️ Sept. 13-Oct. 7: "Arsenic and Old Lace" by Joseph Kesselring

◼️ Oct. 11-Nov 11: "The Addams Family," music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, based on characters created by Charles Addams

◼️ Nov. 15-Dec. 31: "Beauty and the Beast," music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, with additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice, book by Linda Woolverton, based on the Disney animated feature.

Season tickets — 10 shows and dinners — are $200. Call (501) 563-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

MUSIC: Chamber winds

Members of the Little Rock Winds play chamber music for brass instruments in "The Glory of Brass," part of the ensemble's Diversions chamber music series, 7 p.m. today at the Center for Humanities & Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The program includes Giovanni Gabrieli's Canzon septimi toni No.2, the first movement of Victor Ewald's Quintet No. 3, Florence Price's Octet for Brass and Piano and Eric Ewazen's "Frostfire." Admission is free. Call (501) 666-0777 or visit www.lrwinds.org.

Music Month

Judy Warner, violin, and Naoki Hakutani, piano, will play "Hoedown" from "Rodeo" by Aaron Copland, "Ashokan Farewell" by Jay Ungar and "Mouth of Tobique" by Francis Sowish to honor American Music Month for the Little Rock Musical Coterie, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. Hakutani and pianist Jaeyeon Park will play three Preludes by George Gershwin. Admission is free. Call (501) 940-1562.

Broadway, standards

Soprano Kara Claybrook sings Broadway tunes and standards from the Great American Songbook with pianist Phyllis Walker, 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 199 Barcelona Road, Hot Springs Village. The program includes "I Could Have Danced All Night" from Lerner & Loewe's "My Fair Lady," "'Till There Was You" from Meredith Willson's "The Music Man," "To Keep My Love Alive" from Rodgers & Hart's "A Connecticut Yankee," "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel," "Sir Galahad" from "Leave It to Jane" by Jerome Kern and P.G. Wodehouse, "Blah, Blah, Blah" and "But Not For Me" by George and Ira Gershwin and Cole Porter's "Begin the Beguine." The recital is part of the Holy Trinity Arts Series. Admission is free. Call (501) 922-0299.

ART: 'Local' landscapes

“Holiday” by David Mudrinich is part of the next exhibit at Little Rock’s Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) "Everywhere is Local," recent landscapes and other works by David Mudrinich, emeritus faculty member at Arkansas Tech University, goes on display with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibit remains up through Jan. 7. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. The gallery will be closed Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24), Dec. 2-6, Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

More 'Moments'

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock, will open up for additional viewing times -- 5-7 p.m. Friday and Dec. 9 -- for "Moments and Memories," photographs that Arkansas native Ray Scott describes as capturing "ordinary subjects or scenes in creative ways." The exhibition went on display Oct. 14 in the church's Parish House Gallery, where they remain up and available for sale through the end of December; hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday (call the church office at [501] 375-2342 to confirm office personnel are available for building access) and 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Email LallyRBrown@gmail.com.

In the 'Midst'

"Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs," 24 small, highly detailed graphite drawings by Hobbs, also an amateur astronomer, "that [explore] juxtaposition of the scales of the everyday human experience and the metaphysical with imagery of earthly objects and the cosmos," according to a news release, goes on display with a reception and artist talk, 5-7 p.m. today in the International Paper Gallery at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Hobbs will give an artist talk at 5:30; the Central Arkansas Astronomy Society hosts a stargazing party and will provide telescopes, at 7. The exhibition, sponsored by the Kline Family Foundation, remains up through Feb. 4. Gallery admission is free; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.



