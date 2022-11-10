The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 9, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-177. Arkansas Capitol Corporation v. Brandon J. Salamone, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Reversed and remanded. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-312. Ralph Bradbury v. Edward Harvey, Bonnie Harvey, and Marvin Jones, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Reversed and remanded. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-22. Beth Cook v. Keith Cook, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-50. Terrance Hughes v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-2. Rachel Chrissonberry (now Benfer) v. Todd Chrissonberry, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-564. Timothy Hocut v. Hilary Hocut, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-364. Morrand Enterprises, LLC v. Sachs/Haynes 503, LLC; and HCH Toyota, LLC, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-112. John Krieger v. State of Arkansas, from Howard County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-178. Charles Edward Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-54. Thomas D. Wilcoxon v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden, Gruber, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., dissent.

CV-22-267. Jessica Lloyd and Bobby Lloyd v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Yell County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-590. Veronica Gamble v. Carol Gamble, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

E-21-642. Monique Miller v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded for additional findings. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.