Morrilton: E.E. Mitchell's home was shown in Wednesday's feature. He made his living from this multi-product store, having mailed this card to offer mares and colts for sale. Among the things E.E. Mitchell & Co. sold were wallpaper, furniture, coffins, wagons and hardware. Born in 1867, Mitchell died in 1942 at age 74 in Morrilton.

