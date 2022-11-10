Arkansas transfer ready for 2nd shot

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team will play Fordham for the first time in 39 seasons when the Rams visit Walton Arena on Friday night.

The Razorbacks beat Fordham 62-61 on Nov. 25, 1983, at the Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage.

For Arkansas center Makhi Mitchell, playing Fordham is a recent memory -- and not a particularly good one.

Mitchell, a 6-9 senior, played for Rhode Island last season in an Atlantic 10 matchup at Fordham.

Fordham won 61-55 at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx. Mitchell had 3 points, 4 rebounds and 1 blocked shot in 19 minutes.

Makhel Mitchell --Makhi's twin brother who also transferred from Rhode Island to Arkansas -- led the visiting Rams at Fordham with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 3 steals.

"Kind of mad about it," Makhi Mitchell said of losing at Fordham. "That's why I'm really excited for this game.

"So we can show what we can do as a team and just to get a win because of last year."

Mitchell started in No. 10-ranked Arkansas' season-opening 76-58 victory over North Dakota State on Monday night and had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in 20 minutes. He hit 4 of 5 shots.

"I thought he was pretty good," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "He did a good job with his back to the basket. Thought he was really effective when we threw the ball in to him.

"When your starting center leads you [in] steals, you know he was pretty active with his hands defensively."

When Mitchell was the closest defender, North Dakota State's players shot 2 of 7 on two-point field goal attempts.

Mitchell played sparingly in the Razorbacks' four-game exhibition of Spain and Italy in August. He averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds, hit 3 of 5 shots and sat out one game entirely.

More had been expected from Mitchell considering he averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for Rhode Island last season.

When the Razorbacks returned from Europe, they had a couple of weeks off before the start of the fall semester.

Rather than go home to Washington, D.C., the Mitchell twins stayed on campus and worked out together.

"When we first got back, I think everybody else went home, and me and my brother were the only ones in the gym," Makhi Mitchell said. "Just trying to work on our game.

"Obviously, nobody would like not playing. That was just my way of coping and wanting to get better and be part of the team."

Mitchell said he learned a lot about what Musselman and the staff wanted from their big men watching on the bench during much of the European tour.

"It's all about being productive at what you do in the role that you get and just valuing every minute when you get out there," he said. "Just buying into what Coach wants for me specifically.

"It took some time. There were a few errors, but I stuck with it. Coach trusted me and I'm just looking forward to continuing to grow and get better."

Mitchell played 18 minutes in the Red-White intrasquad game and had 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots and hit 3 of 4 shots.

In Arkansas' exhibition opener against Rogers State, Mitchell made the most of his 7 minutes and had 6 points and 3 rebounds and hit 3 of 3 shots. The Razorbacks were plus-18 points when he was on the court.

After Mitchell had a basket negated by a charging call, Musselman drew a technical foul.

"I wanted him rewarded for running the floor like he did and then finishing as well," Musselman said.

Mitchell provided Arkansas with some good possessions in a 90-60 exhibition loss at No. 12 Texas when he had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 1 blocked shot in 17 minutes.

"I think early on it was trying to figure out our system, trying to figure out our culture, figure out expectations in practice," Musselman said. "But he continues to improve on a daily basis."

Musselman said Mitchell needs to play with energy, rebound, score inside, provide defense in the lane and set good screens.

"I think all those things become really important because his sized athleticism adds a different dimension to our team," Musselman said. "He's done a really good job of late learning the plays and understanding what we're trying to get out of each play."

Makhel Mitchell didn't play against North Dakota State, but Mahki said he expects his brother to get in games this season.

"Just trusting the coaching staff and letting them handle all of that," Makhi Mitchell said of his brother finding a role with the Razorbacks. "Put our trust in them. They've got our best interest.

"He's going to be good, and he'll get his opportunity, and once he does he'll make the best of it."