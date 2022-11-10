Benefits With Friends: Saving Grace hoedown tonight

Uptown Hoedown

What: The inaugural event will feature a live performance by Church Street the Band, a cocktail hour, dinner, dancing and silent and live auctions.

Who: Saving Grace, a 501(c)3 organization, is a home in Northwest Arkansas for young women aging out of foster care or facing homelessness. Saving Grace NWA has been home to more than 150 young women since 2010. The group receives more than 150 applications per year, but in its current space in Rogers, can only serve 12 women at a time. The move to Grace Farms will allow them to serve up to 32.

Saving Grace provides residents safe housing, educational assistance, career guidance, personal coaching and professional counseling while encouraging girls to continue their education with an educational incentive program. Residents are required to have jobs and are responsible for their household expenses such as rent and groceries, but if enrolled as full- or part-time students may have free or reduced rent or help with other needs.

Organizers say the nonprofit organization is 100 percent privately supported through donations and grants, with no federal funding.

When: 5:30 p.m. today

Where: Grace Farms, 12141 Arkansas 72 West in Bentonville

Tickets: $175 in advance or $185 at the door

Attire: "Cowgirl chic and cowboy sleek"

Information: (479) 636-1133 or savinggracenwa.org