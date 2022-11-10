Berry reelected to third term as Eureka Springs mayor

Robert "Butch" Berry was reelected as mayor of Eureka Springs on Tuesday.

He got 51.7% of the vote in a four-person race, according to unofficial results from the Carroll County clerk's office. Berry avoided a runoff by getting more than 50% of the vote plus one.

Berry, an architect, has been mayor since January 2015.

Berry said he believes he's the first three-term mayor in Eureka Springs since A.J. Russell, who served five terms from 1937 to 1957.

"For years, it was just a four-year, one-term mayor and we couldn't get going anywhere," said Berry. "I think with my administration the last two times, we've been able to get a lot of things accomplished."

Berry said sales-tax revenue in the tourist town almost broke even in 2020 despite the onset of the covid-19 epidemic. The next year, the sales-tax revenue exceeded 2019, and this year it's on track to exceed last year.

The mayor's job paid $18,000 a year, but six months ago, the City Council raised the pay to $48,000.

Berry said he tried to veto the raise, but the council overrode his veto.

"I didn't feel that raising the salary would encourage qualified candidates to run for mayor," he said.

In Tuesday's election, with 100% of the votes counted, the unofficial results were:

Robert "Butch" Berry 507

Tracy Johnson 203

Disqualified 143

Brandon Cox 127

"Disqualified" refers to Beau Zar Satori, a former Eureka Springs mayor who was disqualified from running for or serving as mayor because he pleaded guilty to a felony in 2003.

It was too late to remove Satori's name from the ballot, but Circuit Judge Scott Jackson ruled on Oct. 18 that votes for Satori wouldn't be counted.

Satori pled guilty to one count of failure to file a sales-tax form to the state.

Satori said the case was sealed and to be expunged from his record after he completed probation.

But in 2019, the Arkansas Legislature changed the law, and expungement no longer allowed a person to run for elected office, said Jackson, citing Arkansas Code Annotated 21-8-305.

"Because of this 2003 court proceeding, Mr. Satori, you cannot run or hold the office of mayor of the city of Eureka Springs, according to that statute," the judge said in an Oct. 18 court hearing. "That's what the court's finding must be. Votes for Mr. Satori cannot be counted."

Satori -- an artist and gallery operator -- didn't run for reelection in 2002 because of the charges pending against him, according to articles at the time in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He served as mayor of Eureka Springs from 1999 to 2003.