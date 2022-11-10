Body found in car pulled from Little Rock pond after shots fired, police say

A man's body was found late Thursday in a car pulled from a pond at a Chenal Parkway apartment complex after a report of shots fired, according to a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Witnesses told police that after the shots-fired call just after 7 p.m. Thursday, they saw a vehicle go into a pond at The Waters at Chenal, department spokesman Mark Edwards said. The apartment complex is located at 13500 Chenal Parkway, about 2 miles west of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange.

With the help of divers from the Pulaski County sheriff's office water patrol, police pulled the vehicle from the pond and found the body of an adult male inside, Edwards said.

Edwards was not able to provide more details Thursday night, including the identity of the victim removed from the vehicle. The cause of death was also unknown as of Thursday night.

Little Rock's online dispatch log also showed that the report of shots fired at the location came in just after 7 p.m. Thursday.



