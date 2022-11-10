Boise State-Nevada Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

One of the more intriguing spreads from Saturday’s slate features Boise State hitting the road to take on struggling Nevada.

The Broncos are undefeated in Mountain West play (5-0) and aim to remain flawless against a Wolfpack squad that is winless (0-5) in conference play. The discrepancy accounts for why this game has nearly a three-touchdown spread.

Nevada actually won last year’s contest to end a streak of six straight Boise State wins, but the Broncos have won 16 of the last 18 meetings.

Boise State vs. Nevada Odds

Spread: Boise State -20.5 (-118) | Nevada +20. 5 (-110)

Moneyline: BSU (-1786) | NEV (+800)

Total: 47.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 12 | 10:30 p.m. ET | CBSSN

Boise State Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Boise State Against The Spread Record: 4-5

Nevada Straight-Up Record: 2-7

Nevada Against The Spread Record: 3-6

Here is your late-night fix, a game that will keep you hooked until the early hours of Sunday. That’s a lot of points to give on the road, but it’s less than three full touchdowns and these are two teams with diametrically opposite trajectories. The Broncos (6-3) have regrouped after a rough start, while the Wolf Pack (2-7) haven’t won since Labor Day weekend.

Boise leads the Mountain West in total defense and rushing defense, and Nevada has all but given up trying to run the ball. That puts a lot of pressure on an inconsistent quarterback position to carry the game against a superior opponent. The best thing you can say about the Nevada offense is that it has taken decent care of the ball (nine turnovers on the year), which could allow it to keep this game within the number until the late going, but eventually the Broncos will wear them down and take over.

BET: Boise State -20.5 (-118)

