Burning 18-wheeler halts traffic on I-30 eastbound





A tractor-trailer truck caught fire and burned on Interstate 30 near Haskell on Thursday afternoon, blocking eastbound traffic entirely and diverting motorists, authorities said.

No injuries had been reported as part of the fire, and Arkansas State Police troopers were working to divert motorists to the Malvern exit and U.S. 67, agency spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Emergency personnel were still working to put out the blaze around 3:30 p.m., Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said. An engineer had been dispatched to determine if the flames had damaged the roadway, which was suspected, he said.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, which was reported around 2:45 p.m. on the department's iDrive website.