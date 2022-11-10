City Council OKs $2M toward cultural district

The Pine Bluff City Council approved a resolution in support of funding $2 million to construct the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District downtown, an initiative headed by city tourism director Jimmy Cunningham Jr., the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force in partnership with the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, and the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance.

The total cost of the portion presented to the City Council, which will include areas dedicated to blues and wellness, cinema, food trucks, and the Chitlin' Circuit, is $6,075,437 with an estimated economic impact of more than $18 million per year.

Backed by a room full of supporters, the approval received applause from the audience as many stated this project would move the city forward.

Students in the audience said the attraction would be beneficial to the community because the history of Pine Bluff is not taught in schools.

Based on current project specifications, the proposed district has a number of components that would make the district a unique destination, according to Cunningham, including the largest blues memorial in the Delta, a Chitlin' Circuit park, and one of the few remaining African American-owned vaudeville theaters, which would become a museum and also be used by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Cunningham also stated that once the resolution passed the project could begin right away.

"The city deserves to see tangible progress in their projects," Cunningham said.

Tourism Economics analyzed current market conditions to estimate potential visitation at the proposed cultural district, as well as the potential economic and fiscal tax benefits attributable to new visitation and tourism.

According to Tourism Economics, the proposed cultural district would generate significant economic impact as it attracts visitors to the region. Besides spending money during their visit to the cultural district, visitors would also spend throughout the local economy during their stay in Jefferson County, including at restaurants, retailers, and recreation/entertainment venues.

Tourism Economics estimates the proposed cultural district could attract 128,000 total visits, including visits by patrons who already frequent Saracen Casino. These visits would include nearly 88,000 non-local visits, resulting in $13.6 million in spending.

The spending by non-local visitors to the proposed cultural district would contribute to a total economic impact of $18.2 million in Jefferson County.

This would support nearly 250 annualized part-time and full-time jobs and would generate $1.9 million in state and local taxes on an annual basis.

Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff who has started several initiatives to improve downtown Pine Bluff in collaboration with Pine Bluff Urban Renewal, stood in support of the proposal and acknowledged Cunningham's passion and vision.

"Years ago when plans were announced that we wanted to fix downtown, it was mentioned that a cultural district was needed but no one really had any idea what that really meant or looked like other than addressing the history that came out of the Masonic Temple," he said.

"I'm here to recognize Mr. Cunningham and the task force today for the job they have done on giving us an actual vision for what the cultural district should and can look like."

Watley said the cultural district will improve and enhance the quality of life in Pine Bluff, giving people something to do as well as bringing in tourists.

"When you put it all together with what we've been striving to do downtown -- bringing restaurants, a new hotel, a movie theater downtown, this was the missing piece," Watley said. "I applaud that group. They have my support as well as Go Forward Pine Bluff and anything we can do to help."

Pine Bluff City Council member Ivan Whitfield made a motion to amend the resolution to have the $2 million come from the 5/8-cent sales tax used by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

"They got $6 million. They can contribute to this, so let's put some money behind what we're saying," Whitfield said, adding he is still waiting on GFPB to complete their projects that have already cost approximately $20 million.

With the current budget cycle, Whitfield asked for $2 million from GFPB be allocated to the cultural district project now, and supplemented if other funding comes up later. Though the money is already committed to other projects, Mayor Shirley Washington agreed with the suggestion.

"We don't have a problem setting $2 million aside," Washington said.

There are plans to have money come from GFPB, Urban Renewal and grants that would equal more than the $2 million request, Washington said. The amendment was approved by all council members.

In other city business, a resolution adjusting residential garbage rates from $18.48 per month per occupied unit to $19.40 per month effective immediately was approved.

The commercial rate for waste and garbage collection would also increase up to a maximum of 5% over the previous rate for 2021.

The frequent use of the Pine Bluff Convention Center by the city since early 2020 in response to social distancing associated with the covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a Memorandum of Agreement between the two.

The city has not paid the Convention Center for its use and has also not paid the agreed annual insurance premium for property insurance for the center in return for usage.

According to the agreement, the city will pay between $75,000 and $85,000 for the insurance and the past due premium amounts of $31,874.51 from 2022 and $80,117.46 from 2021.

A memorandum of agreement with the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission respecting the use of the Convention Center meeting rooms and facilities was approved.