Class 1A boys previews

EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX
1. County Line
2. The New School
3. Wonderview
4. Guy-Perkins
5. Nevada
6. West Side Greers Ferry
ON THE BRINK Concord, Shirley, Bradley
TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE
1. County Line
COACH Joe Brunson
CONFERENCE 1A-West
2021-22 RECORD 40-5
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2
TOP RETURNERS Aundrae Milum (6-2, Sr.), Cooper Watson (6-6, Jr.), Drake Price (5-10, Sr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 16 at Alma, Jan. 6 vs. The New School, Jan. 31 at The New School
NOTEWORTHY The most experienced team in the class, along with No. 2 The New School, led by one of the most versatile players in Milum. ... The 40 victories the Indians collected last year were the most in Class 1A. ... Just like last season, expect to see County Line and The New School battle it out for the 1A-West title.
2. The New School
COACH David Ferrell
CONFERENCE 1A-West
2021-22 RECORD 36-6
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 6
TOP RETURNERS Michael Hardiman (5-11, Sr.), Evan Goldman (6-6, Sr.), William Sturner (6-3, Sr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Springdale Har-Ber, Nov. 28 at Rogers, Jan. 6 at County Line, Jan. 31 vs. County Line
NOTEWORTHY Plenty of returners for this crew, who welcomed back just about everyone from a team that reached the second round of last season's state tournament. ... Goldman was an all-state performer for the Cougars. ... Guard Quintus McNeal is anticipated to have a breakout campaign in his senior season.
3. Wonderview
COACH Jerod Squires
CONFERENCE 1A-4
2021-22 RECORD 36-3
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 4
TOP RETURNERS Sam Reynolds (6-5, Sr.), Matthew Bingham (5-10, Sr.), Tyler Gottsponer (6-4, Sr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 at Guy-Perkins, Dec. 16 vs. West Side Greers Ferry, Jan. 13 vs. Guy-Perkins
NOTEWORTHY One of the best players in program history, Caleb Squires, has graduated, but his father still has a well-rounded team this season. ... Bigham and Gottsponer have complimented the team's leading scorer, Reynolds, with big games of their own. ... The Daredevils have already been tested, losing a close one at No. 1 County Line in the opener and at Class 2A Mount Vernon-Enola by two. They also lost at surging Class 3A contender LISA Academy North.
4. Guy-Perkins
COACH Keane Guiden
CONFERENCE 1A-4
2021-22 RECORD 23-12
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 5
TOP RETURNERS Colin Fisher (6-3, Sr.), Ashton Ealy (6-0, Sr.), Aaron Passmore (6-0, Sr.), Corey Terrell (6-0, Sr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 vs. Wonderview, Dec. 27 vs. Marianna, Feb. 3 at Marked Tree
NOTEWORTHY The Thunderbirds have to replace all-Arkansas standout Gabe Strickland as well as a few other capable bodies. ... Guy-Perkins got hot during the postseason in 2021-22 and reached the semifinals before losing to No. 1 County Line. ... A bunch of games against top-tier competition await, including today against an intriguing eStem team.
5. Nevada
COACH Bobby Mullins
CONFERENCE 1A-8
2021-22 RECORD 20-8
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked
TOP RETURNERS La'Qualion Christopher (5-9, Sr.), Brycten Harris (5-10, Jr.), Cardiaire Adair (5-11, Jr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 vs. Bradley, Dec. 9 at Dermott, Jan. 13 vs. Dermott
NOTEWORTHY As odd as it may sound, Nevada could be the most dangerous team in the class, especially after not reaching the state tournament last season. ... The Blue Jays already have a huge 25-point win against rival and defending champ Bradley. ... The trio of Christopher, Harris and Adair will be tough for opposing teams as the year progresses – and there are more that will continue to contribute.
6. West Side Greers Ferry
COACH Keith Brown
CONFERENCE 1A-2
2021-22 RECORD 32-7
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked
TOP RETURNERS Jacob Carlton (6-3, Jr.), Zack Birmingham (6-2, Sr.), Max Gipson (5-10, Soph)
MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 1 at Calico Rock, Dec. 16 at Wonderview, Jan. 17 at Shirley
NOTEWORTHY A tough first-round draw in the last season's playoffs didn't do the Eagles any favors. ... Carlton is a proven scorer for this team and will flourish all year. ... Will be interesting to see how far can go, particularly in what could be a surprisingly tough 1A-2 conference.
-- Erick Taylor