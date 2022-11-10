Class 1A boys previews





EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. County Line

2. The New School

3. Wonderview

4. Guy-Perkins

5. Nevada

6. West Side Greers Ferry

ON THE BRINK Concord, Shirley, Bradley

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. County Line

COACH Joe Brunson

CONFERENCE 1A-West

2021-22 RECORD 40-5

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

TOP RETURNERS Aundrae Milum (6-2, Sr.), Cooper Watson (6-6, Jr.), Drake Price (5-10, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 16 at Alma, Jan. 6 vs. The New School, Jan. 31 at The New School

NOTEWORTHY The most experienced team in the class, along with No. 2 The New School, led by one of the most versatile players in Milum. ... The 40 victories the Indians collected last year were the most in Class 1A. ... Just like last season, expect to see County Line and The New School battle it out for the 1A-West title.

2. The New School

COACH David Ferrell

CONFERENCE 1A-West

2021-22 RECORD 36-6

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 6

TOP RETURNERS Michael Hardiman (5-11, Sr.), Evan Goldman (6-6, Sr.), William Sturner (6-3, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Springdale Har-Ber, Nov. 28 at Rogers, Jan. 6 at County Line, Jan. 31 vs. County Line

NOTEWORTHY Plenty of returners for this crew, who welcomed back just about everyone from a team that reached the second round of last season's state tournament. ... Goldman was an all-state performer for the Cougars. ... Guard Quintus McNeal is anticipated to have a breakout campaign in his senior season.

3. Wonderview

COACH Jerod Squires

CONFERENCE 1A-4

2021-22 RECORD 36-3

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 4

TOP RETURNERS Sam Reynolds (6-5, Sr.), Matthew Bingham (5-10, Sr.), Tyler Gottsponer (6-4, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 at Guy-Perkins, Dec. 16 vs. West Side Greers Ferry, Jan. 13 vs. Guy-Perkins

NOTEWORTHY One of the best players in program history, Caleb Squires, has graduated, but his father still has a well-rounded team this season. ... Bigham and Gottsponer have complimented the team's leading scorer, Reynolds, with big games of their own. ... The Daredevils have already been tested, losing a close one at No. 1 County Line in the opener and at Class 2A Mount Vernon-Enola by two. They also lost at surging Class 3A contender LISA Academy North.

4. Guy-Perkins

COACH Keane Guiden

CONFERENCE 1A-4

2021-22 RECORD 23-12

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 5

TOP RETURNERS Colin Fisher (6-3, Sr.), Ashton Ealy (6-0, Sr.), Aaron Passmore (6-0, Sr.), Corey Terrell (6-0, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 vs. Wonderview, Dec. 27 vs. Marianna, Feb. 3 at Marked Tree

NOTEWORTHY The Thunderbirds have to replace all-Arkansas standout Gabe Strickland as well as a few other capable bodies. ... Guy-Perkins got hot during the postseason in 2021-22 and reached the semifinals before losing to No. 1 County Line. ... A bunch of games against top-tier competition await, including today against an intriguing eStem team.

5. Nevada

COACH Bobby Mullins

CONFERENCE 1A-8

2021-22 RECORD 20-8

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS La'Qualion Christopher (5-9, Sr.), Brycten Harris (5-10, Jr.), Cardiaire Adair (5-11, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 vs. Bradley, Dec. 9 at Dermott, Jan. 13 vs. Dermott

NOTEWORTHY As odd as it may sound, Nevada could be the most dangerous team in the class, especially after not reaching the state tournament last season. ... The Blue Jays already have a huge 25-point win against rival and defending champ Bradley. ... The trio of Christopher, Harris and Adair will be tough for opposing teams as the year progresses – and there are more that will continue to contribute.

6. West Side Greers Ferry

COACH Keith Brown

CONFERENCE 1A-2

2021-22 RECORD 32-7

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Jacob Carlton (6-3, Jr.), Zack Birmingham (6-2, Sr.), Max Gipson (5-10, Soph)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 1 at Calico Rock, Dec. 16 at Wonderview, Jan. 17 at Shirley

NOTEWORTHY A tough first-round draw in the last season's playoffs didn't do the Eagles any favors. ... Carlton is a proven scorer for this team and will flourish all year. ... Will be interesting to see how far can go, particularly in what could be a surprisingly tough 1A-2 conference.

-- Erick Taylor





Junior Cooper Watson (left) returns for County Line, which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A boys Super Six rankings. The Indians won 40 games last season and are expected to contend for the 1A-West title with The New School. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





