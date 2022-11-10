Class 1A girls preview

EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX
1. Mammoth Spring
2. Norfork
3. Wonderview
4. Viola
5. Kingston
6. Bradley
ON THE BRINK Kirby, Rural Special, Dermott
TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE
1. Mammoth Spring
COACH Scott Small
CONFERENCE 1A-3
2021-22 RECORD 32-9
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2
LEADING RETURNERS Sara Crow (6-2, Sr.), Brynn Washam (5-9, Jr.), Tay Davis (5-8, Jr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 at Melbourne, Dec. 19 vs. Mountain View, Feb. 10 vs. Salem
NOTEWORTHY Small has plenty of weapons left in his stash after losing a trio of key contributors, including all-stater Megyn Upton, to graduation. ... The Lady Bears have a strong junior class, with Washam and Davis, along with Laney Young and Adrianna Corbett. ... Mammoth Spring played defending Class 3A state champ Bergman tough last month before falling 72-58.
2. Norfork
COACH Luke Cornett
CONFERENCE 1A-2
2021-22 RECORD 34-6
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1
LEADING RETURNERS Kiley Alman (5-8, Sr.), Keely Blanchard (5-10, Jr.), Liza Shaddy (5-9, Jr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 8 at Rural Special, Jan. 31 at Viola, Feb. 7 vs. Melbourne
NOTEWORTHY Cornett was hired last spring after spending the previous two years at conference rival Rural Special. ... The Lady Panthers return key pieces from last season's title team, including a state tournament MVP in Alman. ... The reigning champions will have several stiff challenges throughout the season, particularly a pair of games with No. 4 Viola.
3. Wonderview
COACH Mark Simmons
CONFERENCE 1A-4
2021-22 RECORD 26-12
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked
LEADING RETURNERS Riley Gottsponer (6-0, Jr.), Abbi Baker (5-7, Sr.), Layla Terry (6-3, Jr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 26 at Quitman, Jan. 3 vs. Lamar, Jan. 14 vs. Guy-Perkins, Jan. 27 at Sacred Heart
NOTEWORTHY Wonderview shouldn't have a problem scoring points this season because Simmons has several options. ... Gottsponer will be flirting with double-doubles nightly for the Lady Daredevils, who reached the quarterfinals in March before bowing out to Mammoth Spring. ... Expect Guy-Perkins and Sacred Heart to challenge Wonderview for league supremacy.
4. Viola
COACH Jason Hughes
CONFERENCE 1A-2
2021-22 RECORDS 18-18
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING
Unranked
LEADING RETURNERS A.J. McCandlis (5-6, Sr.), Audrey Newberry (5-4, Jr.), Kailey Hallmark (5-7, Jr.
MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 20 at Norfork, Jan. 31 vs. Norfork, Feb. 7 vs. Tuckerman
NOTEWORTHY The Lady Longhorns have the best player in Class 1A in McCandlis, and that's more than enough to keep them in games all season. ... Newberry has hit double digits in scoring this year already, which bodes well for a team looking to bolster their scoring options. ... Viola has a loaded schedule top to bottom, not to mention several out-of-conference tests against contenders.
5. KINGSTON
COACH Pat Summers
CONFERENCE 1A-East
2021-22 RECORD 29-9
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 4
LEADING RETURNERS Lila Hartness (5-5, Jr.), Rilee Pittman (5-6, Jr.), Jaidyn Head (4-11, Sr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Jan. 12 at Flippin, Jan. 27 at Jasper, Feb. 3 Wonderview
NOTEWORTHY The Lady Yellowjackets found a way to reach the state semifinals this past season and have a core in place to make a similar run in 2022-23. ... A lengthy home stand at the start of January could boost Kingston before it gets into the meat of its league slate. ... Overcoming the loss of then-seniors Brooke Villines and Renee Pittman would be crucial to this team's progression.
6. Bradley
COACH Benny Harris
CONFERENCE 1A-7
2021-22 RECORD 24-13
LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING
Unranked
LEADING RETURNERS Ainslee Moore (6-3, Jr.), Sharese Harris (5-9, Jr.)
MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 12 vs. Ashdown, Jan. 6 at Bradley, Jan. 31 vs. Bradley
NOTEWORTHY The Lady Bears will have to go through Kirby and Lafayette County if they're going to capture the 1A-7 title. ... Moore provides Bradley much-needed length on the interior. ... Jackie Kelner may be a player to watch for Coach Harris' group.
-- Erick Taylor