Class 1A girls preview





EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. Mammoth Spring

2. Norfork

3. Wonderview

4. Viola

5. Kingston

6. Bradley

ON THE BRINK Kirby, Rural Special, Dermott

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Mammoth Spring

COACH Scott Small

CONFERENCE 1A-3

2021-22 RECORD 32-9

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

LEADING RETURNERS Sara Crow (6-2, Sr.), Brynn Washam (5-9, Jr.), Tay Davis (5-8, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 29 at Melbourne, Dec. 19 vs. Mountain View, Feb. 10 vs. Salem

NOTEWORTHY Small has plenty of weapons left in his stash after losing a trio of key contributors, including all-stater Megyn Upton, to graduation. ... The Lady Bears have a strong junior class, with Washam and Davis, along with Laney Young and Adrianna Corbett. ... Mammoth Spring played defending Class 3A state champ Bergman tough last month before falling 72-58.

2. Norfork

COACH Luke Cornett

CONFERENCE 1A-2

2021-22 RECORD 34-6

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

LEADING RETURNERS Kiley Alman (5-8, Sr.), Keely Blanchard (5-10, Jr.), Liza Shaddy (5-9, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 8 at Rural Special, Jan. 31 at Viola, Feb. 7 vs. Melbourne

NOTEWORTHY Cornett was hired last spring after spending the previous two years at conference rival Rural Special. ... The Lady Panthers return key pieces from last season's title team, including a state tournament MVP in Alman. ... The reigning champions will have several stiff challenges throughout the season, particularly a pair of games with No. 4 Viola.

3. Wonderview

COACH Mark Simmons

CONFERENCE 1A-4

2021-22 RECORD 26-12

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

LEADING RETURNERS Riley Gottsponer (6-0, Jr.), Abbi Baker (5-7, Sr.), Layla Terry (6-3, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 26 at Quitman, Jan. 3 vs. Lamar, Jan. 14 vs. Guy-Perkins, Jan. 27 at Sacred Heart

NOTEWORTHY Wonderview shouldn't have a problem scoring points this season because Simmons has several options. ... Gottsponer will be flirting with double-doubles nightly for the Lady Daredevils, who reached the quarterfinals in March before bowing out to Mammoth Spring. ... Expect Guy-Perkins and Sacred Heart to challenge Wonderview for league supremacy.

4. Viola

COACH Jason Hughes

CONFERENCE 1A-2

2021-22 RECORDS 18-18

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING

Unranked

LEADING RETURNERS A.J. McCandlis (5-6, Sr.), Audrey Newberry (5-4, Jr.), Kailey Hallmark (5-7, Jr.

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 20 at Norfork, Jan. 31 vs. Norfork, Feb. 7 vs. Tuckerman

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Longhorns have the best player in Class 1A in McCandlis, and that's more than enough to keep them in games all season. ... Newberry has hit double digits in scoring this year already, which bodes well for a team looking to bolster their scoring options. ... Viola has a loaded schedule top to bottom, not to mention several out-of-conference tests against contenders.

5. KINGSTON

COACH Pat Summers

CONFERENCE 1A-East

2021-22 RECORD 29-9

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 4

LEADING RETURNERS Lila Hartness (5-5, Jr.), Rilee Pittman (5-6, Jr.), Jaidyn Head (4-11, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Jan. 12 at Flippin, Jan. 27 at Jasper, Feb. 3 Wonderview

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Yellowjackets found a way to reach the state semifinals this past season and have a core in place to make a similar run in 2022-23. ... A lengthy home stand at the start of January could boost Kingston before it gets into the meat of its league slate. ... Overcoming the loss of then-seniors Brooke Villines and Renee Pittman would be crucial to this team's progression.

6. Bradley

COACH Benny Harris

CONFERENCE 1A-7

2021-22 RECORD 24-13

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING

Unranked

LEADING RETURNERS Ainslee Moore (6-3, Jr.), Sharese Harris (5-9, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 12 vs. Ashdown, Jan. 6 at Bradley, Jan. 31 vs. Bradley

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Bears will have to go through Kirby and Lafayette County if they're going to capture the 1A-7 title. ... Moore provides Bradley much-needed length on the interior. ... Jackie Kelner may be a player to watch for Coach Harris' group.

-- Erick Taylor





Norfork junior Liza Shaddy (center) dribbles between Mammoth Spring defenders Joslyn Tucker (left) and Brynn Washam during last season’s Class 1A girls state championship game. Shaddy is one of several key returners for Norfork this season. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





