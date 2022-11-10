UAPB alumnus becomes Corps LTC

Deputy Commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District will be promoted to lieutenant colonel Monday.

Warren assumed his current duties July 20, 2020, according to a news release.

Warren joined the U.S. Army in 2006 after he received his bachelor's degree in industrial technology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He also holds a master's degree in management and leadership from Webster University and is married with two children.

He came to Little Rock from the 130th Engineer Brigade, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he was the Brigade Executive Officer, according to the release.

Currently, Warren oversees the district staff and supports the commander in the leadership of more than 800 employees responsible for the planning, design, construction and operations and maintenance of civil works military and environmental projects in Arkansas and Missouri.

These projects include the management of 500,000 acres of public parks and waters including 12 flood control reservoirs, and 308 miles of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System inland waterway, according to the release.Warren has deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He has received numerous awards and decorations to include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal.

Good Faith Carr plans bazaar

Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church, 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. There will be crafts, a bake sale, frozen casseroles, and quart jars of soup and gumbo, according to a news release.

The craft show features an assortment of handmade items, including Christmas centerpieces and wreaths, doll furniture and bedding for American Girl Doll, totes, gift baskets, rustic wood decor, and gift items.

This church-wide event begins with crafting workshops in July. Working three to five days a week, these retired women find themselves with a full-time job until time for the event which is always the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The bazaar has been going for more than 30 years at Good Faith Carr UMC, according to the release.

Veterans Day closings set

Several agencies will be closed Friday, Veterans Day, including these: Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices; Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices; and the state Capitol offices and all state buildings.

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be open, but the senior citizens centers will be closed, according to a news release.

Panel sets conference call

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at noon Nov. 16. To make a request to join the conference call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600, or email receptionist@pinebluff.com . The staff will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Fire department thanks veterans

The Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services Department thanks veterans for their services.

"On Nov. 11, 2022, we pause to express our deep gratitude and sincere appreciation to our veterans for their brave and selfless service to our country," a spokesman said in a press release.

The department thanks every veteran for their service.

"We offer our heartfelt thanks to every neighbor and every city employee who has ever worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for answering the call of duty. Thank you for your gallant courage, and thank you for the extraordinary sacrifices you and your families have made on our behalf in the name of freedom, liberty, and peace," the spokesman said.