Congress at a tipping point





WASHINGTON -- Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden's leadership.

Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins in both Nevada and Arizona -- where the races were too early to call. But there was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright.

In the House, Republicans on Wednesday night were within a dozen seats of the 218 needed to take control, while Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Pennsylvania to Kansas and many West Coast contests were still too early to call. In a particularly symbolic victory for the GOP, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, the House Democratic campaign chief, lost his bid for a sixth term.

Control of Congress will decide how the next two years of Biden's term play out, and whether he is able to achieve more of his agenda or will see it blocked by a new GOP majority. Republicans are likely to launch a spate of investigations into Biden, his family and his administration if they take power, while a GOP takeover of the Senate would hobble the president's ability to appoint judges.

"Regardless of what the final tally of these elections show, and there's still some counting going on, I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," Biden said Wednesday in his first public remarks since the polls closed. "The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me, as well."

Democrats did better than history suggested they would. The party in power almost always suffers losses in the president's first midterm elections, though even if the GOP ultimately wins the House, it won't be by a margin as large as during other midterm cycles. Democrats gained a net of 41 House seats under then-President Donald Trump in 2018, President Barack Obama saw the GOP gain 63 in 2010 and Republicans gained 54 seats during President Bill Clinton's first midterm.

A small majority in the House would pose a great challenge for the GOP and especially California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to be House speaker and would have little room for error in navigating a chamber of members eager to leverage their votes to advance their own agendas.

In the fight for Senate control, Pennsylvania was a bright spot for Democrats. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago, flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat, topping Trump-endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Georgia, meanwhile, was set for yet another runoff on Dec. 6. In 2021, Warnock used a runoff to win his seat, as did Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff -- which gave Democrats control of the Senate. Both Warnock and Walker were already fundraising off the race stretching into a second round.

Both Republican and Democratic incumbents maintained key Senate seats. In Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson prevailed over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, while in New Hampshire, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan beat Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted Trump's claims about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from those views closer to Election Day.

AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters. Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer -- 44% -- said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.

Biden didn't entirely get the blame for inflation, with close to half of voters saying the higher-than-usual prices were more because of factors outside of his control. And despite the president bearing criticism from a pessimistic electorate, some of those voters backed Democratic candidates.

In the first national election since the Jan. 6 riot, some who participated in or were in the vicinity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were poised to win elected office. One of those Republican candidates, Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin -- who was outside the Capitol during the riot -- won a House seat. Another, J.R. Majewski, lost to Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

Republicans had sought to make inroads in liberal New England but were shut out of House contests, with one Maine race still set to be determined by ranked choice voting.

Trump found some success regardless. He lifted Republican Senate candidates to victory in Ohio and North Carolina. JD Vance, the bestselling author of "Hillbilly Elegy," defeated 10-term congressman Tim Ryan, while Rep. Ted Budd beat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Trump had endorsed more than 300 candidates across the country, hoping the night would end in a red wave he could ride to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. After summoning reporters and his most loyal supporters to a watch party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday, he ended the night without a triumphant speech.

Still, the former president insisted on social media that he'd had "A GREAT EVENING." Hours later, Palm Beach County issued an evacuation order for an area that included Trump's club with Hurricane Nicole approaching.

RED WAVE 'DIDN'T HAPPEN'

Biden claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had "a strong night" and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation's capital.

He brushed off concerns that Republicans, who are on track to take control of the House, will investigate his administration and family in what could swiftly become a bruising stretch of his presidency.

"I think the American people will look at all that for what it is, almost comedy," he said.

The White House said later Wednesday that Biden had spoken by phone with McCarthy.

In his first public comments since voting ended, Biden was celebratory and defiant as Democrats denied Republicans the sweeping victory they expected.

"While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen," Biden said.

The election results were a remarkable display of resiliency in the face of both history and gloomy polls that suggested voters were fed up with inflation and crime and looking to punish the party in power. Biden acknowledged that many Americans remain discouraged by the country's direction.

"The voters were also clear that they're still frustrated," he said. "I get it."

Even so, Biden expressed little interest in changing course on his agenda, saying: "I'm not going to change anything in any fundamental way."

The benefit of his policies, such as funding for infrastructure projects and limits on prescription drug costs, "takes time to be recognized," he said.

Biden said he planned to call Republican congressional leaders, and he opened the door to seeking compromise with them -- without shifting on his top priorities. He also questioned whether Americans want the major changes some Republicans are seeking, such as revisiting Social Security or Medicare benefits.

Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden at his news conference, and he said it's "ultimately a family decision" about whether to run for a second term.

His team has been making preparations for another campaign, and Biden said "my intention is that I run again." He said he doesn't "feel any hurry one way or another" about making an announcement, which could come early next year.

CHALLENGE FOR MCCARTHY

If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be diminished, like so many other GOP speakers before him who were forced out or chose early retirement.

"Look, we were told we were going to have an incredible, incredible wave," said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in an online streaming show.

"If that would have been the case," with a 20-, 30- or 40-seat margin, "you would say, 'Well, OK, Kevin is the presumptive Republican nominee for speaker.' But I think we need to have a serious discussion."

Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, dashing hopes for the sweeping gains they had promised. Instead they inched toward what could be another Congress in which the two parties are separated by just a few seats.

McCarthy would need to lasso a new generation of Republicans, many of them outsiders and newcomers inspired by Trump and eager to confront Biden with investigations.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's future also remained uncertain. A narrowly held House could prompt her and other Democratic leaders to stay in office rather than retire, as many expected would happen if Democrats suffered a wipeout.

On a midday call with the House Democrats' campaign team, Pelosi briefed lawmakers on the party's "remarkable achievement," according to a person familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity. Lawmakers were told there was still a narrow path for Democrats to hold control.

With only a slim majority, Republicans could still bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill and threaten to end Biden's most ambitious plans.

But the mood among Republicans was tense as Democrats delivered a surprising run of the map in places Republicans expected to claim as their own.

"The RED WAVE did not happen," defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas said in a tweet.

McCarthy tried to remain upbeat as he addressed a crowd of supporters early Wednesday in Washington.

Republicans were slowly amassing some of the five seats needed to reach a 218-seat House majority.

But it was a grinding battle. Republicans picked up wins in some states but lost others. It was far from the massive gains the GOP had predicted when the party was confident that Biden's lagging approval rating and high inflation would turn voters away from Democrats.

Blame was swift and brutal Wednesday, falling less on McCarthy -- who raised millions for his party's effort -- but on his top campaign chief, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., whose strategy was seen as lacking.

McCarthy had recruited the most racially diverse class of House GOP candidates, with more women than ever. But it also included a new cadre of Trump loyalists, including election skeptics and deniers, some of whom were around the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump endorsed hundreds of candidates nationwide in this election cycle, though they were not always the first choices of McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. In an interview posted on election night, the former president said he backed McCarthy for speaker, and he derided his old foe McConnell as a "lousy leader," according to Fox News.

McCarthy had been eager to celebrate the defeat of the House Democrats' campaign chairman, New York's Maloney. He was the first Democratic campaign chief to be ousted in decades.

But Maloney's high-profile loss became a rallying point as he used his concession as a sign of the health of America's democracy.

"I don't think the American people have given up on democracy," Maloney said at Democratic campaign headquarters. "With all of the headwinds, and all of the damage from the pandemic and the Trump years, there's still a beating heart to American democracy."

Information for this article was contributed by Sara Burnett, Jill Colvin, Will Weissert, Hannah Fingerhut, Chris Megerian, Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., gives two thumbs up to supporters during an election night campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Democratic candidate for Congress Max Rose delivers his concession speech with his wife Leigh and son Miles by his side, as Democrats gather at the LiGreci's Staaten, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The lone Republican representative in New York City, Nicole Malliotakis, won her rematch with Democrat Max Rose in a district consisting of Staten Island and a slice of Brooklyn.(Jan Somma-Hammel/Staten Island Advance via AP)







President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the election results and takes questions Wednesday at the White House. The president said he is ready to work with the Republicans, adding: “The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me, as well.” (The New York Times/Doug Mills)





