Conway stars find new homes





CONWAY -- There were a bunch of different words Conway girls basketball Coach Ashley Hutchcraft could've used to describe her two standouts, Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott, before the duo signed their national letters of intent late Wednesday afternoon.

But there was a particular term that the Lady Wampus Cats' leader applied to each that she believed adequately summed up their stellar careers at Conway: Sacrifice and growth.

Both expressions may again be paramount to the team's chances at success this season.

"The word for Chloe is sacrifice," Hutchcraft explained to a large contingent of students, family and friends during the school's signing day ceremony inside Buzz Bolding Arena. "And I think probably her teammates and her parents can really testify to this because [Clardy] has constantly sacrificed her life for the game of basketball and where she wanted to be. Almost to the point that, and I think I can speak for her teammates, it drove us crazy sometimes."

That drive was one of the reasons why Stanford wanted Clardy, who was one of six Conway student athletes to ink with a college on the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Scott, whom Hutchcraft praised for her growth, signed with Auburn.

Others who made their collegiate destinations official included outfielder Sofia King, who signed to play softball at Missouri State, as well as a trio of boys golfers who finished among the top 25 during last month's Class 6A state tournament. Yinta Yang signed with Wisconsin-Green Bay, while J.P. McCarron and Collin Spangler inked with Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas, respectively.

All six have had significant impacts with their sports, particularly Hutchcraft's tandem.

Clardy is a three-time, all-state performer and the reigning Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year. The 5-9 combo guard, who averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 steals last season and was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this year, had offers from several NCAA Division I Power 5 schools, including Arizona, Tennessee, Baylor and Ohio State before committing to Stanford in August.

The laid-back senior offered appreciation to a number of people as did Scott, who pledged to Auburn in July after mulling offers from others such as Arkansas State, Houston, Murray State and Louisiana Tech.

The 6-5 center averaged 12 points and seven rebounds last season to help Conway finish 28-2.

"I'm so happy that my friends and family have gotten me to this point that I am today," an emotional Scott said. "I'm just so grateful."

Hutchcraft, too, is happy that her prized post player has become the force that Auburn craved.

"Growth," she said. "She got here as a freshman, and there was a question of whether or not to move her up, but you can't coach 6-4, 6-5. She was timid, shoulders down, head down, didn't really know how to carry herself because it's hard being a 6-5 female in the ninth grade.

"And now, we see this Savannah where she owns the room when she walks in, and that's any room. That's growth, and not just as a person maturing every single year, but on the floor as well. When you're 6-4, 6-5, sometimes you don't have to mature your game because you're a head taller than everybody, but she continually got better and better."







