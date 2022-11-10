Council grants 2% raise for airport employees

As the year winds down, the city of Pine Bluff has begun a series of 2023 budget meetings that began Friday with department heads.

Pine Bluff Regional Airport Manager Doug Hale was the first to meet with Mayor Shirley Washington and Finance Director Yaminah Roberts during the Traffic & Aviation Committee meeting chaired by council member Joni Alexander. Also in attendance were committee members Ivan Whitfield and Glen Brown Jr., along with incoming council members Lanette Frazier and LaTisha Brunson.

Employees were given a 2% pay increase going from $189,488 in 2022 to $193,277.76 for 2023. Washington said all nonuniformed employees across the board would receive the 2% raise. Whitfield motioned for a $15,000 carryover from a state grant that was missed last year during the budget season to the airport fund this year after Alexander brought the oversight to the committee. During last year's budget meeting Hale requested the $15,000 carryover to complete Phase 4 of an airport project. Since receiving the grant, the airport has not initiated the money or program because engineers are still working out the details of the project. "Last year we did not make this motion and the money was added to the general fund," said Alexander.

Hale said then improvements would be made to Hangar Row Road, for which the state will pay 90%, and the remainder will be paid by the city. Hale said the $15,000 is matching money for the project and that he would like to see complete it in 2022.

Whitfield asked Hale if there were any requests or proposals made to the mayor's office that needed to be considered by the committee. Besides covering the rising insurance rates, Hale had no other requests.

Hale said the CARES Act money helped take care of most of the airport needs. He thanked the mayor and the council for the raises at a time of inflation.

The next scheduled budget meetings will begin on Tuesday morning.