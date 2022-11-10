County releases results in races

When all the results were tallied in Jefferson County, some races that were close calls turned out to be more decisive than they were when the Election Day ballots had yet to be counted.
That was particularly true in one race and one ballot item regarding local schools.Connie Compton earned a one-sided victory over incumbent Sandra Boone for the at-large seat representing zones 3 and 5 on the Watson Chapel School Board. Compton had a 393-218 edge through early voting, but with the votes from Tuesday, the unofficial tally was 802-368 in Compton's favor.
Compton's victory is significant in that she defeated a 20-year member of the board and the current board president. Pine Bluff School District voters said no to raising the millage rate in the Dollarway attendance zone for the second year in a row.
Voters were asked to increase the Dollarway rate by 0.9 to 41.7 mills to match that in the former PBSD zone. Those in favor of the increase, which was not specified for a particular project, had a slim 2,194-2,172 edge through early voting, but the script flipped on Election Day, and 4,838 were against the measure, with 4,127 for it.
The rate in the former Dollarway School District has remained 40.8 mills since its July 2021 annexation into the PBSD. Jefferson County Election Commissioners met Wednesday to look over provisional and absentee ballots.
Those who cast such ballots will receive a letter from the three-person board explaining why their votes were not counted.
Michael Adam, the commission chairman, said those who did not produce identification at the time they voted have until noon Monday to do so. Those who request a hearing over their disputed ballots will meet before the board Nov. 18, at which time the commission will certify all of the election results to turn in to the secretary of state's office.
Following are the complete but unofficial results of every race and ballot item in Jefferson County (note that federal and state race results reflect Jefferson County votes only):
U.S. Senate
Natalie James (D)9,302
John Boozman (R) 7,552
Kenneth Cates (L)305
Write-ins19
U.S. Congress District 4
John White (D)9,072
Bruce Westerman (R)7,294
Gregory Maxwell (L)437
State Attorney General
Jesse Gibson (D)9,448
Tim Griffin (R)7,639
Write-ins17
Auditor of State
Diamond Arnold-Johnson (D)8,940
Dennis Milligan (R)7,305
Simeon Snow584
Commissioner of State Lands
Darlene Goldi Gaines (D)9,127
Tommy Land (R)7,543
Governor
Chris Jones (D)10,423
Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R)6,861
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L)156
Write-ins 10
Lieutenant Governor
Kelly Ross Krout (D)9,373
Leslie Rutledge (R)7,305
Frank Gilbert (L)382
Secretary of State
Anna Beth Gorman (D) 9,696
John Thurston (R)7,233
State Treasurer
Pam Whitaker (D)9,777
Mark Lowery (R)7,201
State Senate District 1
Ben Gilmore (R)2,655
State Senate District 8
Stephanie Flowers (D)10,047
David Dinwiddie (L)3,032
State Representative District 64
Ken Ferguson (D)4,862
State Representative District 65
Vivian Flowers (D)4,508
Richard Wilson (L)1,071
State Representative District 93
Mike Holcomb (R)4,674
Aaron A. Cagle (L)801
State Supreme Court Associate Justice P2
Robin Wynne9,326
Chris Carnahan5,244
Jefferson County
Judge
Gerald Robinson (D)9,622
Francis "Dutch" King (I) 7,376
Circuit Clerk
Flora Cook-Bishop (D) 13,654
Justice of the Peace District 6
Margarette W. Williams (D)924
Robert Joey Mathews (R)787
Justice of the Peace District 8
Roy Agee (R)751
Eric L. Hobbs (D)438
Justice of the Peace District 12
Ted Harden (R)1,090
Shaunte McFarland (D) 392
Constable Jefferson Township
William "Bill" Beadle (I) 430
Scott A. Dunn (R)376
City of Altheimer
Mayor
Zola Hudson (I)157
Brandon M. Baptiste (I) 43
Ward 2 Position 1 Council Member
Sheron Burton (I)104
George Britton Jr. (I)95
Ward 2 Position 2 Council Member
Paul Manning (I)114
Essie Robertson (I)87
City of Humphrey
Mayor
Michael "Porky" Hodges (L)64
City of Redfield
Mayor
Roben K. Brooks (I)376
Ward 3 Position 1 Council Member
Rachel Toland (I)158
Linda Diann Smith (I) 72
City of Wabbaseka
Mayor
Andrew Goodloe Sr. (I) 74
Consuella R. London-Lamb (I)35
Position 1 Council Member
Melony J. Darrough (I) 60
Richard E. Gaines (I)35
Position 2 Council Member
Veatrice McHenry (I)59
Willie Mae Allen (I)39
Position 4 Council Member
Jania Evans (I)68
Robert Sloan (I)35
City of White Hall
Mayor
Noel Foster (I)1,764
Clerk/Treasurer
Ellen Welch (I)1,673
Pine Bluff School District
Increase of 0.9-mill rate in Dollarway zone
Against4,838
For4,127
Watson Chapel School District
Zones 3&5
Connie Compton802
Sandra C. Boone368
Issue No. 1 (Calling special legislative sessions)
Against9,884
For6,288
Issue No. 2 (Ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments)
Against10,069
For6,533
Issue No. 3 (Religious freedom amendment)
For8,403
Against8,145
Issue No. 4 (Marijuana legislation)
For8,664
Against8,579