County releases results in races

When all the results were tallied in Jefferson County, some races that were close calls turned out to be more decisive than they were when the Election Day ballots had yet to be counted.

That was particularly true in one race and one ballot item regarding local schools.Connie Compton earned a one-sided victory over incumbent Sandra Boone for the at-large seat representing zones 3 and 5 on the Watson Chapel School Board. Compton had a 393-218 edge through early voting, but with the votes from Tuesday, the unofficial tally was 802-368 in Compton's favor.

Compton's victory is significant in that she defeated a 20-year member of the board and the current board president. Pine Bluff School District voters said no to raising the millage rate in the Dollarway attendance zone for the second year in a row.

Voters were asked to increase the Dollarway rate by 0.9 to 41.7 mills to match that in the former PBSD zone. Those in favor of the increase, which was not specified for a particular project, had a slim 2,194-2,172 edge through early voting, but the script flipped on Election Day, and 4,838 were against the measure, with 4,127 for it.

The rate in the former Dollarway School District has remained 40.8 mills since its July 2021 annexation into the PBSD. Jefferson County Election Commissioners met Wednesday to look over provisional and absentee ballots.

Those who cast such ballots will receive a letter from the three-person board explaining why their votes were not counted.

Michael Adam, the commission chairman, said those who did not produce identification at the time they voted have until noon Monday to do so. Those who request a hearing over their disputed ballots will meet before the board Nov. 18, at which time the commission will certify all of the election results to turn in to the secretary of state's office.

Following are the complete but unofficial results of every race and ballot item in Jefferson County (note that federal and state race results reflect Jefferson County votes only):

U.S. Senate

Natalie James (D)9,302

John Boozman (R) 7,552

Kenneth Cates (L)305

Write-ins19

U.S. Congress District 4

John White (D)9,072

Bruce Westerman (R)7,294

Gregory Maxwell (L)437

State Attorney General

Jesse Gibson (D)9,448

Tim Griffin (R)7,639

Write-ins17

Auditor of State

Diamond Arnold-Johnson (D)8,940

Dennis Milligan (R)7,305

Simeon Snow584

Commissioner of State Lands

Darlene Goldi Gaines (D)9,127

Tommy Land (R)7,543

Governor

Chris Jones (D)10,423

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R)6,861

Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L)156

Write-ins 10

Lieutenant Governor

Kelly Ross Krout (D)9,373

Leslie Rutledge (R)7,305

Frank Gilbert (L)382

Secretary of State

Anna Beth Gorman (D) 9,696

John Thurston (R)7,233

State Treasurer

Pam Whitaker (D)9,777

Mark Lowery (R)7,201

State Senate District 1

Ben Gilmore (R)2,655

State Senate District 8

Stephanie Flowers (D)10,047

David Dinwiddie (L)3,032

State Representative District 64

Ken Ferguson (D)4,862

State Representative District 65

Vivian Flowers (D)4,508

Richard Wilson (L)1,071

State Representative District 93

Mike Holcomb (R)4,674

Aaron A. Cagle (L)801

State Supreme Court Associate Justice P2

Robin Wynne9,326

Chris Carnahan5,244

Jefferson County

Judge

Gerald Robinson (D)9,622

Francis "Dutch" King (I) 7,376

Circuit Clerk

Flora Cook-Bishop (D) 13,654

Justice of the Peace District 6

Margarette W. Williams (D)924

Robert Joey Mathews (R)787

Justice of the Peace District 8

Roy Agee (R)751

Eric L. Hobbs (D)438

Justice of the Peace District 12

Ted Harden (R)1,090

Shaunte McFarland (D) 392

Constable Jefferson Township

William "Bill" Beadle (I) 430

Scott A. Dunn (R)376

City of Altheimer

Mayor

Zola Hudson (I)157

Brandon M. Baptiste (I) 43

Ward 2 Position 1 Council Member

Sheron Burton (I)104

George Britton Jr. (I)95

Ward 2 Position 2 Council Member

Paul Manning (I)114

Essie Robertson (I)87

City of Humphrey

Mayor

Michael "Porky" Hodges (L)64

City of Redfield

Mayor

Roben K. Brooks (I)376

Ward 3 Position 1 Council Member

Rachel Toland (I)158

Linda Diann Smith (I) 72

City of Wabbaseka

Mayor

Andrew Goodloe Sr. (I) 74

Consuella R. London-Lamb (I)35

Position 1 Council Member

Melony J. Darrough (I) 60

Richard E. Gaines (I)35

Position 2 Council Member

Veatrice McHenry (I)59

Willie Mae Allen (I)39

Position 4 Council Member

Jania Evans (I)68

Robert Sloan (I)35

City of White Hall

Mayor

Noel Foster (I)1,764

Clerk/Treasurer

Ellen Welch (I)1,673

Pine Bluff School District

Increase of 0.9-mill rate in Dollarway zone

Against4,838

For4,127

Watson Chapel School District

Zones 3&5

Connie Compton802

Sandra C. Boone368

Issue No. 1 (Calling special legislative sessions)

Against9,884

For6,288

Issue No. 2 (Ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments)

Against10,069

For6,533

Issue No. 3 (Religious freedom amendment)

For8,403

Against8,145

Issue No. 4 (Marijuana legislation)

For8,664

Against8,579