Fayetteville teammates ink letters

FAYETTEVILLE — Six members of Fayetteville’s state championship volleyball team signed national letters of intent to continue playing at the collegiate level as part of a mass school-wide fall signing event Wednesday at Bulldog Arena.

Setter Kennedy Phelan and outside hitter Brooke Rockwell served as a great 1-2 punch for a stellar volleyball signing class. Phelan inked with Florida State, while Rockwell will go play beach volleyball at Stanford.

They aren’t the only ones who will play at the next level.

Maddie LaFata signed with Dartmouth of the Ivy League, while Ella Weilert will play beach volleyball at the University of Central Arkansas. Meg Gebhart signed with Rhodes College and Mia Baedke is headed to John Brown University.

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan struggled with her emotions when talking about the group.

“It’s the culmination of a really special journey with our senior class,” Phelan said. “With six of them heading on to play college volleyball is a pretty cool testament to their hard work and collective efforts over the years. It’s the exclamation point and the starting of new chapters for them in their volleyball journeys and I’m super proud of them.

“You’re not only sending great players on to the college level, but super teammates and good people. They’ve had a remarkable run. We’re in the top 10 in the country. We just won our third state championship and I think some of their favorite memories have been right here in this gym playing in front of their fans and their friends and their families.” Kennedy Phelan was at the control of one of the best high school volleyball teams in Arkansas history. She finished sixth in the state in aces

(80) and led the state in assists per set (9.5). Rockwell led the state in kills per Max Preps, while junior teammate Regan Harp ranked second in the state with a hitting percentage of .393. LaFata ranked 12th in the state in kills (340).

With Kennedy growing up on the sideline, it made signing day particularly special, Jessica Phelan said.

“[Kennedy] started off stealing my assistant coaches to pepper on the sideline,” Phelan said to her daughter. “It makes today like the culmination of a wonderful childhood. I’m not only proud of the accolades you’ve achieved the last couple of years, but you’ve been a true competitor and an outstanding teammate.” The Lady Bulldogs finished the season 36-2 and were dominant by not dropping a set against in-state competition. Fayetteville is currently ranked No. 6 in the country, according to Max Preps and competed well against top national competition in the prestigious Durango Classic in Las Vegas.

Kennedy Phelan said signing day opens the door to the next chapter of her volleyball career.

“This just brings on the next stage in life,” Phelan said. “The chapter of our high school season ended, and it was a great finish and now it’s time for the next chapter.

“This day means everything to me like making it official just makes it so real and so exciting.” Kennedy will play for Chris Poole at Florida State. Poole also coached her mother at the University of Arkansas. She’s rated a five-star recruit by vballrecruiter.com and has been named an Under Armour All-American. Phelan will compete in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla. She holds school records for aces (288) and assists (3,792).

“It’s just like full circle for us today,” Jessica Phelan said. “I know today’s a dream come true for you, and I’m very proud of your volleyball journey.”