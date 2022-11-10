Financial losses dampen Disney+ profit prospects

Disney says profitability for its flagship streaming service is on the horizon, but the company’s quarterly results did little to instill confidence, with better-than-expected Disney+ subscriber growth offset by widening financial losses for its direct-to-consumer division as a whole.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., added a qualifier to his latest assertion that Disney+ would turn a profit by September: That’s “assuming we do not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate,” Chapek warned.

Disney+ added an impressive 12.1 million subscribers worldwide in the quarter that ended Oct. 1, including 1.9 million in the United States and Canada, lifting its total subscriber count to 164.2 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the service to add 8.8 million customers worldwide. Michael Nathan-son, a leading media analyst, had expected Disney+ to increase its domestic base by as little as 500,000.

Disney now has more than 235 million subscribers across its streaming portfolio, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. To compare, Netflix Inc. said last month that it had 223 million subscribers after adding 2.4 million in the quarter.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer unit racked up $1.5 billion in losses in the quarter, up from $630 million in the same period a year ago. Disney said that higher Disney+ production, marketing and technology costs contributed to the “peak” losses in the most recent quarter.

“We expect our (direct-to-consumer) losses to narrow going forward,” Chapek said, noting that costs were being “realigned” and the price of a monthly subscription for the current ad-free version of Disney+ was going up.

Starting Dec. 8, such subscriptions will cost $11, up from $8, a 38% increase. A new ad-supported option will remain $8. Insider Intelligence, a research firm, has estimated that Disney+ could generate $1 billion in ad sales in 2023.

Production and marketing costs also dented Hulu, which expanded its global subscriber base by 1 million, to 47.2 million. In contrast, ESPN+ financial results improved, partly because of higher advertising sales. ESPN+ added 1.9 million subscribers, for a new total of 24.3 million.

In terms of average revenue per paid subscriber, a metric closely watched by investors, Disney+ declined in North America (to $6.10 from $6.81) and increased in most markets overseas (to $5.83 from $5.62). The decline in North America was because of a larger number of subscribers from Disney’s discounted “bundle” offering that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Overall, Disney generated $20.15 billion in revenue in the quarter, a 9% increase from a year earlier. Analysts had expected $21.3 billion. Profit totaled $162 million, or 9 cents a share, roughly flat from a year earlier. Excluding items affecting comparability, per-share profit for the most recent quarter was 30 cents. Analysts had expected closer to 50 cents.

Disney has primarily relied on revenue from its theme parks to fund the construction of Disney+ and to pay down debt incurred during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, when almost all Disney businesses were shut down.

So far, that bet is paying off.

PARK REVENUE SETS RECORD

Disney’s theme parks division generated $7.4 billion in revenue last quarter, despite Hurricane Ian’s path in Florida near Disney World in late September costing the company $65 million, executives said Tuesday.

As the company celebrates the parks division’s record fiscal year revenue of $28.7 billion, its front line theme park workers say they deserve raises that reflect their work to keep the parks running and guests happy as Orlando’s cost of living climbs.

But even as Disney World proposes gradual raises for workers during contract negotiations with employee unions, it is also looking to cut costs company-wide.

On Disney’s fourth - quarter and fiscal year-end earnings call Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said Disney is “actively evaluating [its] cost base” across the company and “looking for meaningful efficiencies.” She did not specifically mention layoffs. Theme park rival Universal’s parent company Comcast similarly said it was looking into cost-cutting measures during an earnings call last month, hinting at potential staff reductions.

Disney’s big numbers came as its theme parks were packed with crowds willing to spend on park admission, hotels, food and beverage and merchandise during the quarter ending Oct. 1, McCarthy and Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday.

The Parks, Experiences and Products division’s quarterly revenue increased by $1.9 billion from 2021’s fourth quarter and $770 million from 2019’s, before the pandemic. The division ended its 2022 fiscal year over $12.1 billion ahead of 2021's revenue and nearly $2.5 billion ahead of 2019’s.

Disney World closed Sept. 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian approached Orlando, Fla., but its hotels remained open to guests who had booked a stay before the storm. The resort reopened Sept. 30.

Disney’s parks are on stable footing for the future, Chapek and McCarthy said. As evidence of that, Chapek said demand for the parks exceeds park capacity “on many days,” and over half of the dates for Disney World’s ticketed Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party have already sold out. Ticket prices for the holiday event range from $149 to $199 a night.

Information for this article was contributed by Brooks Barnes of The New York Times and Katie Rice of The Orlando Sentinel (TNS).