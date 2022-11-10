First-place Falcons face Walker again





CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- P.J. Walker's previous outing couldn't have gone much worse.

The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with 2 interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yet, despite Walker's 0.0 QB rating -- and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold considered healthy and ready to go -- Panthers Coach Steve Wilks is sticking with Walker tonight against the first-place Atlanta Falcons (4-5).

A short week played into that decision, but Wilks said it's also a reflection of how well Walker played in Carolina's 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons on Oct. 30 in Atlanta. He threw for 317 yards, including a 62-yard desperation touchdown pass with 12 seconds left that tied the game at 34.

That play could have led to a victory had D.J. Moore and Stephen Sullivan not been penalized 15 yards for removing their helmets as part of a raucous end zone celebration and kicker Eddy Pineiro not shanked the ensuing go-ahead 48-yard extra point.

But Walker failed to follow up that game with a strong outing versus Cincinnati.

"As a quarterback, you cannot let that affect you," Walker said. "For me, it's just to go out there and be you. Don't go out there and change your game. Don't go out there and take your aggressiveness away; be aggressively smart. That's the way you've got to approach this week."

It's unclear how Mayfield feels about that decision. Mayfield, who led three touchdown drives against the Bengals in the second half on Sunday, didn't address reporters this week.

The Falcons will look to bounce back from a tough 20-17 loss last week to the Los Angeles Chargers -- one that allowed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move into a tie for first place in the wide-open NFC South after they battled back to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

"It'll be a huge opportunity for us," Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said. "As bad as that felt (on Sunday), you always got to flip the page even quicker."

Atlanta ranks near the bottom of the league in yards passing and attempts in its run-first offense.

Marcus Mariota had a big game in Week 8 against the Panthers, completing 20 of 28 passes for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had a key 30-yard run in overtime to set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning 41-yard field goal. Mariota did throw two interceptions.

But Mariota has struggled to maintain consistency. He couldn't connect with rookie Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts on deep passes in the loss to the Chargers.

Mariota completed only 12 of 23 passes for 129 yards and has completed fewer than 15 passes in six of nine games.

Rookie Desmond Ridder hasn't played this season.

When asked how Mariota has played this season, Smith said "enough to be right in the middle of the race. There's all of us and that's the job of the quarterback, when you win, you probably get too much credit and when you lose, you probably get too much criticism, but that's the job that you sign up for."

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill, top, hits Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11), bottom, who fumbles the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)



Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



FILE - Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday, nov. 2, 2022, after missing four games following a knee surgery. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)



CORRECTS DATE TO SUNDAY, NOV. 6 INSTEAD OF TUESDAY, DEC. 6 - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



FILE - Carolina Panthers cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper looks on during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, less than 24 hours after the team's embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)







Despite having only 9 passing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, quarterback P.J. Walker will start today for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP/Danny Karnik)





