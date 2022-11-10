Get to know: 2024 O-line target Max Anderson

Four-star junior offensive lineman Max Anderson will be able to visit Arkansas and his sister on Saturday when he attends the football game against LSU.
Anderson, 6-5, 290 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Reedy, has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Baylor, Ole Miss and Michigan State.
His sister, Belle, graduated from Arkansas last year and lives in the Fayetteville area. She is very vocal about her brother potentially attending the UA.
“When I got it (the Arkansas offer), she was flipping out,” Anderson said in a recent interview. “Like, she told all her friends. All of her friends were texting me and trying to recruit me. It was funny.”
A consensus 4-star prospect, On3.com rates Anderson the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and No. 151 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.
Nickname: Big Max
Favorite thing about playing O-line: Forcing my will against a player
Coach Cody Kennedy is: A great, genuine person, which I appreciate
Funniest football moment: Sideline celebration
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Working for Subway, so I can eat all the sandwiches I want
My mom is always on me to: Pick up dog poop
Must-watch TV: Stranger Things
Love or hate rollercoasters: Absolutely hate
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Shape shifting (from human and animals)
My two pet peeves: If you don’t like mayo, and feet
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Eddie Hall
My hidden talent: I’m really good at drawing and cooking
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell, because it’s open 24/7
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken Alfredo
I will never eat: Fried butter at the state fair
Favorite junk food: Banana pudding ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Scorpions
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Fox from Transformers
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Costa Rican jungle
I’m terrified of: Scary movies
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: The floor after practice
Love or hate horror movies and why: Somewhat love, but I’m freaked out 90% of the time
Cat or dog person: Dog
Do you think aliens exist: Of course they do
I get emotional when: When The Notebook comes on
Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok
Best advice I’ve received: Lift often and lift hard
Role model and why: My brother, because I’ve always wanted to be just like him
Three words to describe me: Outgoing, driven, understanding
People would be surprised I: Drive a '95 Bronco