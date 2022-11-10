Get to know: 2024 O-line target Max Anderson

Four-star junior offensive lineman Max Anderson will be able to visit Arkansas and his sister on Saturday when he attends the football game against LSU.

Anderson, 6-5, 290 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Reedy, has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Baylor, Ole Miss and Michigan State.

His sister, Belle, graduated from Arkansas last year and lives in the Fayetteville area. She is very vocal about her brother potentially attending the UA.

“When I got it (the Arkansas offer), she was flipping out,” Anderson said in a recent interview. “Like, she told all her friends. All of her friends were texting me and trying to recruit me. It was funny.”

A consensus 4-star prospect, On3.com rates Anderson the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and No. 151 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.

Nickname: Big Max

Favorite thing about playing O-line: Forcing my will against a player

Coach Cody Kennedy is: A great, genuine person, which I appreciate

Funniest football moment: Sideline celebration

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Working for Subway, so I can eat all the sandwiches I want

My mom is always on me to: Pick up dog poop

Must-watch TV: Stranger Things

Love or hate rollercoasters: Absolutely hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Shape shifting (from human and animals)

My two pet peeves: If you don’t like mayo, and feet

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Eddie Hall

My hidden talent: I’m really good at drawing and cooking

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Taco Bell, because it’s open 24/7

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken Alfredo

I will never eat: Fried butter at the state fair

Favorite junk food: Banana pudding ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Scorpions

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Fox from Transformers

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Costa Rican jungle

I’m terrified of: Scary movies

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: The floor after practice

Love or hate horror movies and why: Somewhat love, but I’m freaked out 90% of the time

Cat or dog person: Dog

Do you think aliens exist: Of course they do

I get emotional when: When The Notebook comes on

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Lift often and lift hard

Role model and why: My brother, because I’ve always wanted to be just like him

Three words to describe me: Outgoing, driven, understanding

People would be surprised I: Drive a '95 Bronco