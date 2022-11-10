Getting it straight

Mitchell Steven Wine of Mountain View, facing misdemeanor charges over allegations he has harassed a Saline County circuit judge, sued the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in November 2020, stating that a representative of the agency illegally entered his property. In separate litigation in October 2019, Wine sued the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration over his unsuccessful application for a medical marijuana dispensary license. Wine, 49, is also a former employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A story in Tuesday's edition misstated the nature of Wine's litigation and his former employer.