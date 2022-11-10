Police beat: Gun, drug charges filed after car stop

Gun, drug charges filed after car stop

A Little Rock man was arrested early Tuesday on drug and gun charges, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police stopped John Lueken, 28, around 2:45 a.m. near 1100 Fair Park Blvd. over an expired license plate, the report says.

Lueken appeared nervous, was not answering simple questions and had dilated pupils, police said.

A search of the vehicle located a loaded 9mm pistol under the back seat, a small bag of powdery white substance, a bag of suspected marijuana and dried mushrooms, the report says.

Lueken faces a charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and three drug possession charges, all felonies, as well as citations for having expired tags and no insurance.