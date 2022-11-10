Heath leaving nonprofit Downtown Bentonville Inc.

BENTONVILLE — The board of Downtown Bentonville Inc. on Tuesday announced the departure of Andrew Heath, executive director, according to a news release.

Dana Sargent Schlagenhaft, the group’s communications director, will step in as interim executive director.

“Leading Downtown Bentonville Inc. has been an incredible honor, but with all good things, the time comes to move on,” Heath said. “This nonprofit has provided important services to our community, including providing opportunities for us all to gather, celebrate and make memories. I have felt that profoundly since my first arrival in Bentonville almost five years ago. As I look toward the next chapter in life, I am confident that this community will continue to grow and succeed in being one of the best places in the nation to live.”

Heath was hired in April 2018 to guide the nonprofit organization during a period of intense growth downtown. He previously was executive director of the Pennsylvania Growing Greener Coalition, according to the release.

Under Heath’s leadership, the organization navigated months of challenges during the covid-19 pandemic, from which it emerged stronger with more robust community events, enterprising projects and strong support from sponsors, the release states. Bentonville’s Saturday Farmers Market revenue has nearly doubled since 2019, from $835,000 to over $1.5 million, according to the release.

Bentonville’s Art Market, established under Heath’s guidance in 2020, has increased revenue annually from $68,000 to over $188,000, the release states.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. handed out more than $27,000 in Shop the Block/ Market dollars to support downtown businesses. Heath created the program as a way to support small businesses during the pandemic, according to the release.

Heath led the organization through unprecedented times, said Kirk Gober, executive board president.

“His dedication to the organization and ability to repeatedly execute memorable events for our community speaks for itself,” Gober said.

He added the board has full confidence in Schlagenhaft.

“While this is a new role for Dana, she’s no stranger to DBI, having served the organization in various roles and capacities over the last five years. We’re excited about the future,” Gober said.