DEAR HELOISE: The following hints are some responses and reactions to recently published ideas:

• Check your car's engine light. A column ran recently about a lady having had problems with her 14-month-old car, and the check engine light was on. Assuming that the car was 14 months old because she bought it new, I wonder why she did not take it back to the dealer. One other hint is that some auto parts stores will check the check-engine code for free. The loose gas cap problem is not uncommon.

• Smoke/CO2 detectors: Even those detectors with 10-year batteries should be tested a couple of times a year by pressing the test button. I also suggest that the expiration date for the detector be marked on the detector itself. (The last one I bought had a label outside of the detector with the date it should be replaced.)

• Credit card wiping. It's far more important and useful to sanitize one's hands rather than wiping the credit or debit card.

• Wood utensils in the dishwasher. I'm the semi-official doer of the dishes in our house. I have put our wood utensils in the dishwasher all the time without any ill effects. They go on the upper rack. Our new dishwasher has a third rack on top just for utensils.

Best regards and smiles.

-- Tim Davis,

Kettering, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: With an old broom, you can gather tape rolls and keep them corralled by sliding them down the broom handle.

I have enjoyed your helpful hints for many years.

-- Ann Grummert,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: Tried and true for over 30 years of use, here's how to be rid of fungal infections and have sparkling white toenails using 30 volume hair peroxide. This bleach kills fungal infections and bleaches nails white.

First, trim nails. Then, add 30 volume hair peroxide to a small squeeze bottle. Using old towels, squirt the peroxide around and under nails. Use an orange wood stick, going around and under nails.

Re-apply if needed, and then allow to sit for 10 minutes. Rinse and dry.

You can apply this as often as needed to kill fungus and whiten nails. Regular use even helps prevent fungal infections.

-- Faye L. Cosma,

via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com