Hmong New Year celebration held in Summers

SILOAM SPRINGS — Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation spoke at the Hmong New Year celebration on Oct. 22 in Summers.

Nation and her husband Bill attended the event where the mayor cut the ribbon to begin the festivities and spoke briefly, according to Steve Yang, the director of sports for the Hmong Association of Arkansas.

“The Hmong are a very respectful culture and honor their heritage by remembering and sharing their past and inspiring hope for the future,” Nation said.

Nation called the celebration very festive and happy where many attendees wore colorful and beautiful traditional clothing of their ancestors. Nation also said both she and her husband felt very welcome and hopes to be invited for next year’s celebration.

The Hmong New Year celebration is usually held between October and December depending on the state, Yang said. The Hmong Association in Arkansas celebrates the Hmong New Year on the second or third weekend of October, Yang said. This year the celebration was held on Oct. 22-23, Yang said.

“We celebrate our ancestors and spirits and wish a blessing of good luck for the new year,” Yang said.

Yang said the Hmong Association functions in conjunction with the Hmong Associations of Missouri and Oklahoma so all three states celebrate the new year at the same time. This year, the celebration also had VIPs from Missouri and Oklahoma, Yang said.

Other VIP guests included Dr. Nhia Thao, who spoke about the new year and culture, Benton County Deputy Sheriff Sor Lee spoke about safety and Richard Vue spoke about global unity, Yang said.

During the celebration a fashion show and a Miss Little Hmong Arkansas pageant were held as well as dance and singing competitions and sports competitions, Yang said.

The winner of the Miss Little Hmong Arkansas pageant was Niley Boland, and Ntzhais Quaim Hli was the first place dance team, Yang said.

Winners of the sports competitions included Ayu for youth soccer; Tri-State Soccer for senior soccer; and Northwest Arkansas Arsenal; Legit took home first pace for the women’s volleyball and Prodigy won the male volleyball tournament, Yang said.

Another sport played that day called Top Spin saw the team Her Brothers claim the first place spot, Yang said. Top Spin, traditionally called Tuj Lub, involves throwing a ball at several tops to knock them down, Yang said. There are six stages to the game with each stage requiring the player to throw the ball from farther away, Yang said.

During the celebration boys and girls also played Tossing Ball, traditionally called Pov Pob, Yang said. The game was played after long days working on the farm, Yang said.

The game pits boys on one side and girls on the other and the two teams toss a ball to each other, Yang said. Whichever team drops the ball first loses and provides a gift to the winning team, Yang said.

The game is less of a competition and more of a chance for boys and girls to meet and socialize, Yang said. Many Hmong couples came together while playing Tossing Ball, Yang said.

Yang said the celebration has been held since the early 2000s and will continue to be held annually. Yang thanked Nation, Chong Touayang, the president off the Hmong Association of Arkansas; Lieutenant Leon Frisard of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the sponsors for the event.

Sponsors included Dr. Moas Xwm, the owner of CBG Properties; Neng Thao of Green Fox Supply and So Chill Eat, Yang said.

Yang also wanted to thank all of the leaders from the other Hmong associations in other states for attending the event.

“The main purpose of the celebration is to gather family and friends from all over the state and to enter the new year with a blessing and to give thanks,” Yang said.

