



Happy birthday (Nov. 10): You'll be full of energy to create the world you dream of. You'll influence and inspire with your manner of being and what you choose to focus on. Knowing others will act based on your choices keeps you improving.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you only know the best and the worst of your subject, you don't really know it deeply. Whether it's a person or a sandwich, it's the complicated middle parts that really give you the experience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the way that a movie trailer advertises the most entertaining part of the movie, a first social encounter gives the highlights of a potential relationship. Follow through as though what you feel about the first moments is prescient.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Try to be patient with yourself. If you think you're underperforming, this is probably because you're not looking at the entire scope of what you do on a daily basis. Today, give yourself things like credit, or a break.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who won't move forward until you say the word. Give it early and easily. You don't want someone to wait for your approval, because it will end up being too much pressure or a hassle you don't need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are things that are much harder for the other person than they are for you. You'll navigate a relationship better when you know what those things are. Bonus points if you can ease those pain points.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your focus may be too small, causing you to feel trapped when in actuality, you are quite free. Ask someone to look at your situation and tell you what it's like from their point of view.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Go the extra mile to make sure that your actions not only match your words but that they exceed the expectation that your words set up. This is how you earn trust and have a lot of fun in the process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Long conversations and negotiations will be unnecessary. Decisiveness gives you more time to do, or find, what you enjoy. There's someone telling you exactly what you want to hear, and you don't mind it one bit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll capture someone's imagination. That's not what you set out to do, but you'll do it all the same. And once you've caught this imagination you can lead it to beautiful places.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be flexible. Things have changed a little and you may not be able to understand your loved ones in the way you usually do. You'll need new information, tools, observations and ways of seeing them to get the full picture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The term "people pleaser" has a negative connotation, and yet what could be so wrong about wanting people around you to be pleased? Avoid doing more work than you have to, though. Ask what would please them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People who don't know any better may encourage you to reconnect with those you love without taking into account that the distance between you may be there for good reason: it's comfortable and it works.

WATER SIGN MAGIC

Venus and Neptune counteract some Saturn square tension that’s gone on lately with a little water sign magic. A trine in a water sign gives glints of recognition in the eyes of strangers and can turn indifference into emotional connections. But for those who have a history together, the water sign trine is a chance to see familiar people anew.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: “Music and mutts are my two biggest passions,” says country music star Miranda Lambert in an Instagram post that goes on to announce the launch of her “MuttNation Fund” to pay vet bills for members of the music community impacted by COVID-19. Lambert is a Scorpio with her sun, Mercury, Saturn and Pluto in Scorpio too. Venus in Libra points to powerful partnerships including animal alliances.



