• Cassandra Hatton of Sotheby's called it "the ultimate trophy ... to place in one's home" as a 200-pound Tyrannosaurus rex skull nicknamed Maximus that was unearthed in South Dakota heads to the auction block, expected to sell for at least $15 million.

• Tobias Kormind of the jeweler 77 Diamonds called the price disappointing as the Fortune Pink, a pear-shaped, 18-carat diamond billed as "a true miracle of nature," was purchased by an unidentified Asian buyer at a Christie's auction for $28.8 million.

• Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, a Nigerian known as Hushpuppi, was sentenced in California to 11 years and 3 months in prison and ordered to pay back $1.7 million for his role in international online scams that financed the lavish lifestyle he flaunted on social media.

• Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, a police officer in San Bernardino, Calif., was put on leave and arrested on charges of firing his service weapon into the air several times outside a tavern in the community of Blue Jay after drinking with friends.

• Anthony Williams, police chief in Willacoochee, Ga., turned himself in, got booked into the county jail and was released on bond as the state Bureau of Investigation charged him with burglarizing a home.

• Kenyatta Johnson of the Philadelphia City Council and his wife were overcome with emotion as they were acquitted of corruption charges after a mistrial followed by a second trial and five days of jury deliberations.

• Michael Schneider, president of McPherson College in Kansas, has big plans for aid to students who hold jobs, a new campus master plan and health and engineering centers after an anonymous donor pledged up to $500 million to the small liberal arts school.

• Jacopo Tabolli of the University for Foreigners in Siena, Italy, called it "a discovery that will rewrite history" of the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire as authorities announced the discovery of two dozen perfectly preserved 2,000-year-old bronze statues in a Tuscan thermal spring.

• Yosef Garfinkel, an archaeologist at Hebrew University in Israel, said a 3,700-year-old comb bears what's believed to be the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, "a very human text" that says, "May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."