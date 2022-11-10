Kansas guard off to Arkansas

Combo guard Maryn Archer, who was University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors' first commitment for the 2023 class, was elated to sign her national letter of intent with the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

"It's a really good feeling to sign it," Archer said. "I knew from Day One that God had me exactly where I need to be. So it's good to finally make it official. This is going to be my home the next four and half years."

Archer, 5-8 of Derby, Kan., pledged to the Hogs in June of 2020 over scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Wichita State, Missouri State and Washington State.

"I think the people is definitely the biggest factor for me," Archer said. "I have always been a fan of Coach Neighbors even before [he] started recruiting me, he was always a coach I kind of looked up to."

She averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a junior. Prep Girls rates her the No. 29 prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

"My dad would show me [Neighbors'] YouTube videos to help tweak my shot form and do different drills of his and then he started recruiting me, and I could tell the moment I got in front of him and talked to him in person he was different from any of the other coaches I had been in contact with," Archer said. "I loved that from the beginning and being able to watch him at practice, watch him at games and see the bond that he and his players have knowing it's more than basketball down there. It really is a tight-knit culture."

ESPN 5-star guard Taliah Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School is expected to ink with the Hogs on Nov. 15 at her school.

Farmington's Jenna Lawrence, Archer and Scott are expected to make their official visits to Arkansas this weekend.



