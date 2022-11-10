Learning from Liberty?

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Liberty defense schemed up a game plan that stunted the vaunted University of Arkansas running game and threw a loop at dinged-up quarterback KJ Jefferson last week.

Which begs the question: Why would LSU, with a deeper roster of defensive talent than Liberty, not be able to borrow bits from the scheme and clamp down on the Razorbacks in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium?

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was asked just that at his weekly news conference after Liberty held the Hogs to 144 rushing yards, 102 fewer than their average of 246 entering the game.

"When I met with the offensive staff today, I told them we'd better get ready for it," Pittman said. "They have shown it in a game or two. That's not their forte, but it's like anything. If you get a field goal blocked and you don't fix it, you're going to get another one blocked.

"And it's the same thing here. They're going to test us. They're going to do what they do, because they're having success, but there'll be some type of line movement twist games in there on run downs just because Liberty had so much success doing it."

The Arkansas offensive line struggled with Liberty's quickness on the defensive front and the twisting Pittman mentioned, which forces linemen to be sharp on their assignments. The Flames also sent run pressure "high" at Jefferson, making his reads in the run-pass option tougher. Liberty had 14 tackles for loss, the most allowed by a Pittman team, many of them quickly after Jefferson completed his mesh with Raheim Sanders in the backfield.

Now Jefferson's status for the SEC West game against LSU is up in the air with a bruised shoulder and the Hogs' offensive line, which has been considered a strength, is facing questions as it prepares to face a talented front seven.

Pittman said the Hogs' offensive front had played well most of the season until the Liberty game.

"I don't want to discredit Liberty because they whipped us," he said. "So let's get that first and foremost. But with that being said, we didn't play well."

The solution to that is getting back hard to work, he said.

"Hopefully you strain harder, your eyes are up better, the physicality part of it gets back to where we have been," Pittman added. "I think if we get back to where we have been, there's gonna be a hell of a battle on Saturday.

"But that's our offensive line. They're not quitters. They're not pouters. They know they didn't play well."

LSU might or might not drop in some of the line games Liberty used to great effect.

The Tigers allow 141.4 rushing yards per game to rank seventh in the SEC and 63rd in the nation.

"Liberty, obviously, is a well-coached football team, but I think Arkansas just didn't execute as well as they have executed in weeks past," LSU Coach Brian Kelly said. "I think it was a little bit of both.

"I think it was Liberty playing well and playing aggressively. I thought that they crowded the line of scrimmage and maybe took advantage of some things that, by playing aggressively at the line of scrimmage, made it difficult to run the football. And then I think Arkansas, obviously, didn't have their best game."

Still, Kelly touted the Razorbacks, who are No. 13 in the country in total offense (485.3 yards per game) and No. 10 in rushing (233.3), as one of the most dynamic units in the land.

"We get ready for another great offense in Arkansas," he said. "It seems each and every week in the SEC you've got to prepare for dynamic players."

Sanders still leads the SEC and is seventh in the country with 1,101 rushing yards.

Last year's LSU staff led by Ed Orgeron had their own interesting defensive scheme for the Hogs, who won 16-13 in overtime at Baton Rouge.

In fact, hardly anybody suppressed offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' offensive attack last season like LSU did on Nov. 13.

Arkansas had 141 rushing yards, its third-lowest total of the year, and just 283 total yards, its lowest figure by 110 yards in its final eight games, in the win over LSU. Only CFP champion Georgia held the Hogs to fewer yards.

"LSU basically dared us to throw the ball and we had to get it out of our hand fast because they totaled us," Pittman said, meaning total blitz with all man coverage. "They brought more than we could protect. That was their game plan. It worked well against us last year.

"Very talented team and they played sic' em ball last year against us and they're playing extremely well this year."

Pittman touted the Tigers' defensive front, linebackers Micah Baskerville and Harold Perkins, plus a secondary that features former Hogs Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha.

Perkins, a 6-2, 220-pound true freshman, was touted for the work he did in shadowing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young last week.

"I like their ability to rush the passer, their ability to stop the run with their two what I think are outstanding D-tackles, and their linebackers can really run," Pittman said. "Harold Perkins is going to be a highly, highly drafted kid. He's a really good player."