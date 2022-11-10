In serious jeopardy

I have voted in many elections in my 90 years, but none as crucial as this year's midterms. Our forefathers established our Constitution, which is the blueprint for our democracy and freedoms we've enjoyed for over 200 years. Abraham Lincoln said our "government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish."

The integrity of our free elections, which is the core of our democracy, is in serious jeopardy. Politicians who challenge the outcome in states they lose are doing irreparable damage to our entire system of government.

Preserving our democracy far outweighs the price of gas or inflation. Republicans like Sarah (Wonder Woman) Huckabee Sanders call it "Biden's inflation." It shows how ill-informed she is; it's a global problem! Her experience in government is limited to press secretary for Trump, where she was very rude to reporters and parroted Trump's daily litany of lies. Her campaign promises were ridiculous: She will cut our taxes, eliminate income tax, she will say no to President Biden's agenda. Why didn't she say no to Trump's lies?

I hope we voted like our democracy depends on the outcome, because it does.

DAVE RICHARDS

Hot Springs

Not reflecting our will

I read state Sen. Bart Hester's recent op-ed with interest. As a primary sponsor of Issue 2, he, of course, urged a vote in favor. His argument is that it must be made more difficult to bring up an amendment because the current amendment process allows that pesky "radical left ... to use the amendment to sneak through measures like gun control, abortion on demand, and fundamental changes to our election laws that would stack the deck in their favor."

I would like to respectfully point out that many fundamental changes, in addition to some of those, have overwhelming favor with the citizens of this state. So then why does the Legislature not support them, or at least allow them to be voted on by the electorate? Are we not a representative democracy where our representatives mirror the will of the majority? It appears we, in fact, are not. How can this be? After all, we elect these representatives. In a Dylan song from my youth, "The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind."

RICHARD PICARD

Little Rock

Their only message

I learned this lesson years ago. When you don't have a competitive product, you sell FUD: fear, uncertainty, and doubt. FUD, that's the Democrats' message. They have nothing else.

SHARON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock

They paid their debt

I support the right of all ex-cons who have served their debt to society to vote. I oppose lifetime severance from the democratic process.

BRAD BAILEY

Fayetteville