Lions have roaring win against Tigers

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions blew out the Champion Christian College Tigers, 87-55, Wednesday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The Lions looked iffy offensively and defensively in the first half.

"We came out flat in the first half, and that was unacceptable," UAPB Coach Soloman Bozeman said.

Still, 15 turnovers by the Tigers (0-2) to the Lions' 5 in the first half gave UAPB (1-1) a deep advantage and allowed them to lead throughout the first half.

The Tigers spotted opportunity on missed rebounds by the Lions and closed the gap, with UAPB leading 35-33 at halftime.

Bozeman's Lions, who lost by one point Monday night against 14th-ranked Texas Christian University, returned at the half on fire. That is putting it lightly.

With 11 minutes left in the game, the Lions led 67-39.

Sophomore forward Ismael Plet slam-dunked a basket 2 minutes later to make it 71-41.

"Ismael's energy was at another level," Bozeman said. "He set the tone defensively and offensively with seven offensive rebounds and 12 overall. I'm proud of him."

Another slam dunk by sophomore guard Kylen Milton made Lions' fans go crazy. The fans' relentless enthusiasm inspired the Lions.

UAPB shot 35 for 82 (42.7%), including 9 for 31 from 3-point range (29%). At the free throw line, the Lions made 8 of 15 (53.3%).

While the Tigers were better at the free throw line (10 of 15, 66.7%), ultimately they were up against a team with strength and pace, especially with rebounds.

With less than a minute left, sophomore guard Trejon Ware scored a 3-pointer to put an exclamation point on the game

The Lions travel to Norman, Okla., to face the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. Friday.